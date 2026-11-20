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NASA's Perseverance rover is dealing with an issue with its two UHF radios, one of which is seen here: It's the silver cylinder in the center of the frame.

Two of NASA's Mars explorers are sidelined by glitches at the moment.

The Perseverance rover and Mars Odyssey orbiter have stood down from science work due to technical problems, NASA announced on Thursday (Nov. 19).

Perseverance has been sidelined by an antenna issue, and the venerable Odyssey is dealing with a balky reaction wheel. NASA hopes both can get back to work at Mars by the end of November.

Communication issues for Perseverance

Perseverance landed inside Mars' Jezero Crater in February 2021, tasked with assessing the area's potential to support past life and with collecting dozens of samples for future return to Earth.

It has done all this and more. The Perseverance team has determined that Jezero hosted a potentially habitable lake billions of years ago. And the car-sized rover has found a wealth of complex organic compounds in Martian rock, some of which might themselves be signs of life (though assessing this hypothesis fully will likely require bringing Perseverance's samples to Earth for analysis, scientists stress).

In addition, Perseverance just set a new distance record for off-Earth driving, rolling past the mark set by its smaller cousin, NASA's Opportunity rover (28.06 miles, or 45.16 kilometers).

Perseverance broke that record on Oct. 11. Just 19 days later, however, the mission team noticed a problem: The rover's main UHF downlink radio — which it uses to send information home to Earth, via data-relay satellites in Mars orbit — failed to send its usual "heartbeat" pings to the main computer.

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Perseverance detected this problem autonomously and reacted as it was programmed to do: The six-wheeled robot switched to its backup UHF radio and went into a protective "safe mode," shutting down all non-essential systems.

The rover team recovered Perseverance from safe mode but soon noticed another issue: "The backup UHF radio was transmitting at about half of its expected power output," NASA officials wrote in an update on Thursday .

Perseverance's handlers have stopped using that backup radio as well; the rover is now communicating with Earth directly (without the help of relay orbiters), sending signals to NASA's Deep Space Network dishes via its high-gain antenna.

This pathway features lower data rates, and the mission team wants to prioritize the delivery of diagnostic information. So they've paused Perseverance's science work, which includes observations by its various cameras.

The glitch may be disappointing to devoted Perseverance fans, many of whom have already noticed that the mission website hasn't uploaded any new raw images since Nov. 7 . But there's no reason to panic, according to NASA.

"The rover is stable and communicating with the team," agency officials wrote in Thursday's update. "The team is hopeful the rover could return to science by the end of November, and NASA will provide further updates in the future as the team works the issue."

Artist's illustration of NASA's Mars Odyssey orbiter circling the Red Planet. (Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

Mars Odyssey loses another reaction wheel

Mars Odyssey's problem may be more serious: The orbiter, which arrived at the Red Planet in October 2001, recently lost the use of one of its reaction wheels.

Odyssey has four reaction wheels, which help the spacecraft maintain its orientation in space. Three of the four must be functional to do this job, and Odyssey already lost a reaction wheel in 2013.

This latest issue cropped up on Nov. 4, when Odyssey went into safe mode. The orbiter stayed in this protective posture until Nov. 6 while mission team members diagnosed and dealt with the problem. They've made some progress, at one point getting the faulty wheel to move when commanded.

"Further testing is being conducted to confirm whether the wheel is recoverable," NASA officials wrote in Thursday's update.

Though it has been out of safe mode for two weeks, Odyssey still has not resumed its science or data-relay work. (The orbiter has long helped NASA's Mars surface craft send information home to Earth.)

"The goal is for Odyssey to return to science and relay operations at the conclusion of these tests and analysis during the last week of November, and NASA will provide future updates on status and timeline as the team learns more," agency officials wrote in the update.

If the reaction wheel, isn't recoverable, Odyssey's days are numbered. The mission team will have to orient the orbiter solely using its thrusters, and Odyssey has enough hydrazine fuel left to do this for a just month or two, according to NASA.

Odyssey's mission has been a rousing success, no matter what happens with the reaction wheel. The orbiter has operated at Mars longer than any other spacecraft, and it has made a number of important scientific contributions.

"Odyssey created the first global maps detailing the composition of the Martian surface, which have become foundational for Mars geologists," NASA officials wrote in Thursday's update.