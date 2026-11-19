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From colorful meteors to lingering trails and impressive fireballs, the Leonids put on a great show this year.

The Leonid meteor shower put on quite the show this week, with bright, colorful meteors thrilling stargazers worldwide and we've got the photos to prove it.

The annual meteor shower peaked overnight on Nov. 17-18, with photographers braving chilly temperatures, clouds and even fog in hopes of catching the perfect shot. And for some, their patience certainly paid off.

Leonids occur when Earth passes through debris left behind by comet 55P/Tempel-Tuttle, which orbits the sun approximately every 33 years. As tiny pieces of comet debris enter Earth's atmosphere at speeds of up to 44 miles (71 kilometers) per second, they burn up, producing bright streaks of light.

The meteor shower is also famous for producing some of the most spectacular meteor storms in history. In fact, this year marks the 60th anniversary of the great Leonid meteor storm of 1966, when observers reported an astonishing 40 meteors per second at the peak. To mark the occasion, we spoke to people who witnessed the extraordinary event first-hand and you can read their remarkable accounts in our special feature .

But back to the present! Let's take a look at some of the best photographs and videos captured during this year's impressive display.

Photographer Austin Rebello drove several hours to Nubble Lighthouse in York, Maine, to meet up with fellow astrophotographer Rob Wright and hopefully capture a Leonid or two.

"I specifically drove a few hours up there for hopes of capturing exactly this, as the radiant of the Leonids rose behind the lighthouse," Rebello told Space.com in an email.

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Leonid meteor streaks over Nubble Lighthouse, York, Maine. (Image credit: Austin Rebello)

"My friend and I were lucky enough to also see it with our eyes, and it was definitely a top 3 meteor for me, as it was even bright enough to briefly cast shadows."

A close up view of a Leonid meteor. (Image credit: Austin Rebello)

Rebello also revealed on X that the meteor left behind a vibrant blue trail that remained visible to the naked eye for more than 30 seconds.

The meteor left a vibrant blue streak that was visible to the naked eye for more than 30 seconds. (Image credit: Austin Rebello)

Fellow astrophotographer Rob Wright was also at Nubble Lighthouse that night, where he captured the lingering trail of a particularly bright meteor on camera for an incredible 12 minutes, according to a post on X.

"Turns out the smoke from the bright meteor early this morning was visible on camera for TWELVE (12) MINUTES just lingering there," Wright wrote on X .

Turns out the smoke from the bright meteor early this morning was visible on camera for TWELVE (12) MINUTES just lingering there. I was able to make a rough timelapse video to show this. -- November 18, 2026 York, Maine https://t.co/pm9htHcMm3November 18, 2026

This phenomenon is known as a persistent meteor train and is created when a bright meteor leaves behind a trail of ionized gas that continues to glow long after the meteor itself has disappeared. These ghostly trails usually fade relatively quickly, but some, like this one, can persist for several minutes. They can twist and change shape as they're carried along by winds high in Earth's atmosphere, according to the BBC Sky at Night Magazine .

Meanwhile, over Deming, New Mexico, photographer Greg Gage had to contend with rather less favorable conditions as clouds and unexpected fog rolled in during the meteor shower's peak.

A bright Leonid meteor streaks through the star-studded sky above Deming, New Mexico. (Image credit: Greg Gage)

"While it was perfectly clear when I set up the camera, the night turned out to be mostly cloudy with some light fog," Gage told Space.com in an email.

"But it was just a thin veil and made for some interesting effects. I did catch one meteor through the fog."

A bright Leonid meteor made itself visible despite the tricky fog and cloud conditions. (Image credit: Greg Gage)

But the fog wasn't the only surprise Gage encountered. He also managed to capture a particularly colorful meteor as it blazed through the sky.

"One meteor was rather dramatic. It went through multiple colors as it traveled through the atmosphere," Gage continued.

Gage captured the photographs with a Nikon D5500 and a 14mm lens.

A close up view of a colorful Leonid meteor streaking through the sky above Deming, New Mexico. (Image credit: Greg Gage)

And the colorful displays weren't limited to North America.

In Japan, astronomer Daichi Fujii, curator of the Hiratsuka City Museum, captured a spectacular Leonid fireball streaking across the sky above Hiratsuka in the early hours of Nov. 19.

The brilliant fireball left behind a glowing trail that changed from green to orange as it lingered in the sky.

A fireball is defined as an unusually bright meteor that reaches a visual magnitude of -3 or brighter, according to NASA's Center for Near Earth Object Studies.

Elsewhere in Japan, skywatcher @simao had a particularly productive night, capturing an impressive 92 meteors between 10:17 p.m. local time on Nov. 18 and 5:40 a.m. on Nov. 19, from central Saitama Prefecture.

But that wasn't all simao captured that night! At 2:19 a.m. on Nov. 19, they caught both a Leonid meteor and a sprite at the same time, looking northwest.

Sprites are very difficult to capture, as they appear as fleeting flashes of light high above thunderstorms, typically appearing as red, jellyfish-like structures.

The Leonids were already making an appearance in the days leading up to the shower's peak.

On Nov. 16, astrophotographer @EricTheSpaceCat captured several possible Leonids streaking through the sky.

Meteors from last night/this morning. Cropped to show detail. A lot of possible Leonids. The Leonid meteor shower is active and peaks the night of 11/17-11/18. https://t.co/s7YsvKdvECNovember 15, 2026

A likely Leonid meteor from yesterday morning. The Leonid meteor shower peaks tonight! Good luck if you go out to watch. https://t.co/xxbEV32NQlNovember 17, 2026

If the Leonids have left you wanting more, you won't have to wait long for another significant meteor shower! Next up are the Geminids , one of the most prolific meteor showers of the year, which will peak overnight on Dec. 13-14. And 2026 is shaping up to be a particularly good year for them. With only a slender waxing crescent moon in the sky, moonlight interference will be minimal, giving skywatchers a chance to spot up to 120 Geminid meteors per hour under ideal conditions.

For the best views, head somewhere dark, away from city lights, and give your eyes around 30 minutes to adjust to the darkness.

Editor's Note: If you snap an impressive night sky photo and would like to share it with Space.com's readers, send your photo(s), comments, and your name and location to spacephotos@space.com.