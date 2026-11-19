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The nonprofit Common Space has selected Satellogic to build and operate its first "humanitarian satellite," which is scheduled to launch in July 2027.

The first satellite in a constellation designed for humanitarian use will lift off next year, if all goes according to plan.

The nonprofit Common Space plans to assemble a six-spacecraft constellation of Earth-observing satellites , whose high-resolution imagery will aid first responders, journalists, scientists and human-rights investigators around the world.

That plan firmed up a bit today (Nov. 19), as Common Space announced the builder of the first of those satellites : Satellogic, an Argentine-U.S. geospatial intelligence company.

There are more than 1,000 Earth-observing satellites circling our planet at the moment. But much of the data they gather is proprietary or too expensive to serve the common good, according to Common Space.

The nonprofit wants to change that via its envisioned constellation, which it says will collect imagery specifically for humanitarian and public-interest purposes. Common Space plans to operate on a "club-good model," which will share infrastructure and costs across a large community, allowing extensive, low-cost access to high-quality imagery.

Satellogic is now officially part of this picture.

"With Satellogic as our spacecraft partner, we're moving from vision to orbit and putting high-resolution data into the hands of those who need it most," Common Space co-founder Rhiannan Price said in a statement today. "This isn't just another satellite. We're building infrastructure to serve people for years to come."

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The satellite is Satellogic's NewSat Mark V, which Common Space selected after a competitive request-for-proposal process.

Satellites can help first responders deal with natural disasters. Here, one of Vantor's Earth-imaging satellites captures the destruction Hurricane Melissa caused to Black River, in southwest Jamaica, in November 2025. (Image credit: Vantor Technologies/CC BY 4.0)

The NewSat Mark V is just 32 inches (82 centimeters) long and weighs 85 pounds (38.5 kilograms) here on Earth . But the microsatellite packs a great deal of capability into that small package. From low Earth orbit (LEO), it naturally resolves features on the ground as small as 27.5 inches (70 cm), which Satellogic's proprietary algorithms can boost to a "super resolution" of 19.7 inches (50 cm).

The satellite is scheduled to launch in July 2027, on a rocket that has yet to be announced. Satellogic will handle the preparations for that launch and manage satellite operations, which are expected to last at least five years in LEO. The company has extensive experience with such work; it has flown 61 of its Earth-observing satellites to date, all of which deployed successfully.

And Satellogic is aligned with Common Space philosophically, the company stressed.

"Common Space shares our belief that persistent global intelligence shouldn't be reserved for a few. Humanitarian responders and journalists are often first on the ground and last to get access, yet they need frequent, high-resolution imagery to see what's really happening so they can act with confidence," Luciano Giesso, vice president of space systems at Satellogic, said in the same statement. "This mission puts our vision of democratized access into practice."

Common Space is currently raising money to expand the constellation to six satellites, which it hopes to have in place by 2030. This will allow daily high-resolution coverage of "priority areas," according to the nonprofit.

Editor's note: The original version of this story stated that the first Satellogic satellite will launch on a SpaceX rocket. This information was in an embargoed version of today's press release but was not in the final version, so it has been removed from this story.