Photos: Amazing Images of Earth from Space

This Island Earth

The Earth is humanity's cradle in space, and is one of the most spectacular sights astronauts see during spaceflights. See some of the most amazing views of Earth from space, both from orbit as well as other realms like the moon, Mars and beyond. HERE: This view of Earth from the International Space Station is a still from live 24/7 video by NASA's HD Earth Viewing experiment, which streams live views of our planet from space. It was activated on the station on April 30, 2014. [Read the Full Story]

Mars Probe's View of Earth and the Moon

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona

This view of Earth and its moon combines two images acquired on Nov. 20, 2016, by the HiRISE camera on NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, with brightness adjusted separately for Earth and the moon to show details on both bodies. Relative sizes and distance are correct. Earth and Mars were about 127 million miles (205 million kilometers) when the photos were taken.

Earth from Mars by NASA's Curiosity Rover

NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS/TAMU

This annotated view points out Earth in the Mars night sky as seen by NASA's Curiosity rover on Jan. 31, 2014 about 80 minutes after local sunset. [Read the Full Story Behind the Photos Here]

Curiosity Rover Sees Earth and Moon from Mars (Inset)

NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS/TAMU

NASA's Mars rover Curiosity took this photo of Earth from the surface of Mars on Jan. 31, 2014, 40 minutes after local sunset, using the left-eye camera on its mast. The inset shows a zoomed-in view of the Earth and moon in the image. [Read the Full Story Behind the Photos Here]

Earth from Mars: Curiosity Rover Photo

NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS/TAMU

This view of the twilight sky and Martian horizon taken by NASA's Curiosity Mars rover includes Earth as the brightest point of light in the night sky. Earth is a little left of center in the image, and our moon is just below Earth. The Curiosity rover snapped the photo on Jan. 31, 2014. [Read the Full Story Behind the Photos Here]

Cassini Probe Sees Earth from Saturn: Annotated

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

This rare image taken on July 19, 2013, by NASA's Cassini spacecraft has shows Saturn's rings and our planet Earth and its moon in the same frame. At the time, Cassini was 2013 from a distance of about 898.414 million miles (1.445858 billion kilometers) from Earth. It is only one footprint in a mosaic of 33 footprints covering the entire Saturn ring system (including Saturn itself) taken by Cassini's wide-angle camera. [Read the Full Story and see More Photos]

Earth and Moon Seen by MESSENGER Spacecraft

NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Carnegie Institution of Washington

The pair of bright star-like features in the upper panel are not stars at all, but the Earth and Moon. MESSENGER was at a distance of 98 million kilometers (61 million miles) from Earth when this picture was taken. The computer-generated image in the lower left shows how the Earth appeared from Mercury at the time. Much of the Americas, all of Europe and Africa, the Middle East, and much of Asia were visible. Data acquired July 19, 2013. [Read the Full Story and see More Photos]

One Special Day in the Life of Planet Earth – Close-Up

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

The cameras on NASA's Cassini spacecraft captured this rare look at Earth and its moon from Saturn orbit on July 19, 2013. The image has been magnified five times. Taken while performing a large wide-angle mosaic of the entire Saturn ring system, narrow-angle camera images were deliberately inserted into the sequence in order to image Earth and its moon. [Read the Full Story and see More Photos]

Two Views of Home

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute and NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Carnegie Institution of Washington

These images show views of Earth and the moon from NASA's Cassini probe around Saturn (left) and Messenger spacecraft at Mercury (right) from July 19, 2013. Cassini was 898 million miles (1.44 billion kilometers) away from Earth at the time, while Messenger was 61 million miles (98 million km) away. [Read the Full Story and see More Photos]

Cassini Raw Image of Earth and Moon

NASA/JPL/Space Science Institute

This image was taken on July 19, 2013 and received on Earth July 20, 2013. The camera was pointing toward EARTH at approximately 898,410,414 miles (1,445,851,410 kilometers) away, and the image was taken using the BL1 and CL2 filters. This image has not been validated or calibrated. [Read the Full Story and see More Photos]

The Pale Blue Dot - Arrow

NASA/JPL

This narrow-angle color image of the Earth s a part of the first ever "portrait" of the solar system taken by Voyager 1. The spacecraft acquired a total of 60 frames for a mosaic of the solar system from a distance of more than 4 billion miles from Earth and about 32 degrees above the ecliptic. Image released Feb. 14, 1990.