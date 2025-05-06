Rooms and a view | Space photo of the day for May 6, 2025

NASA astronaut and Expedition 73 crew member Nichole Ayers took this photo of the forward portion of the International Space Station during a spacewalk on May 1, 2025. (Image credit: NASA/Nichole Ayers)

During a May 1, 2025 spacewalk, NASA astronaut and Expedition 73 crew member Nichole Ayers snapped this photo looking back at the forward section of the International Space Station from the port, or left, side of its backbone truss.

What is it?

In view is most of the U.S. operating segment, the section of the International Space Station overseen by NASA, JAXA and Canadian Space Agency astronauts.

The photo features JAXA's (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) three-part Kibo laboratory, including the main pressurized module (JEM), exposed facility with the Japanese robotic arm and logistics module. Also visible is the SpaceX CRS-32 Dragon cargo spacecraft docked to the Harmony module's space-facing port and the partially obscured SpaceX Dragon crew spacecraft "Endurance" docked to Harmony's forward port.

Where is it?

The International Space Station was orbiting 260 miles (418 kilometers) above the Pacific Ocean east of the Hawaiian island chain when this photo was taken.

Why is it amazing?

It has been nearly 25 years of continuous human occupancy aboard the International Space Station, and, as this photo shows, there are still new perspectives to be shared.

Ayers was on her first spacewalk when she captured this view. She was in between activities to change the look of the space station again — in her and NASA astronaut Anne McClain's case, preparing the hardware needed to mount a new set of solar arrays to the increase the power for the orbiting laboratory.

Want to know more?

You read about the spacewalk during which this photo was taken and more about tracking the changes to the outpost, inside and out. You can also learn more about the space station and its configuration.