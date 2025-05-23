Lightning from above | Space photo of the day for May 23, 2025

NASA astronaut Anne McClain shared this photo that she captured of lightning as seen from her place on the International Space Station. (Image credit: NASA/Anne McClain)

On first glance, you might think this was a nebula, especially if given the photo was taken by an astronaut. Rather, this image shows lightning strikes on Earth, illuminating clouds at night as seen from above.

What is it?

"This is what lightning looks like from the top down," wrote Anne McClain, a NASA astronauts and Expedition 73 crew member, from aboard the International Space Station, in May 2025.



Though this is not the first time lightning has been seen or photographed from space, McClain's photo is stunning example of how natural phenomena can create unique art, especially when viewed from a different angle.

Where is it?

According to McClain, this photo (and others like it) was taken while above the U.S. states of Alabama and Georgia. The International Space Station orbits Earth at about 260 miles (420 kilometers) above the planet.

Why is it amazing?

Just like on Earth, where photographing lighting requires a blend of skill and luck, McClain learned from others how to photograph the bolts of electricity from space.



"Don Pettit developed this photo technique, which was further practiced and passed on to me by my crewmate, Nichole Ayers," McClain wrote on X. "The photos are taken at 120 frames per second, and the flashes you see only last one frame. Fast and furious, but also an incredible sight!"

It takes a lot of photos to get just one frame showing lightning. As such — and to capture other targets — it is estimated that about 30% of all photos ever taken from the International Space Station were taken during Pettit's time on the space station alone.

Want to learn more?

You can see more examples of lightning captured from space and learn more about the science of lightning.