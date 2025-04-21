SpaceX launch creates a 'nebula' | Space picture of the day for April 21, 2025
The plume from a rocket engine burn high in Earth's atmosphere caused a glowing spectacle similar in appearance to a nebula.
What is it?
In the early morning hours of April 21, 2025, SpaceX launched an uncrewed Dragon spacecraft with its 32nd delivery of supplies for the International Space Station. After the Falcon 9 rocket's first stage completed its part in the ascent, it separated from the booster's second stage to begin its return to Earth.
Still high in atmosphere, the first stage relit some of its engines to perform a "boostback" burn, changing its direction from heading out over the Atlantic Ocean to heading back to its launch site. The exhaust from that firing created this ethereal glow, resembling the colorful, glowing gases of a nebula.
Where is it?
SpaceX's CRS-32 launch took place from Launch Complex-39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. After creating this light show in the sky, the Falcon 9's first stage returned to a landing pad at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, a short distance from where it lifted off.
Why is it amazing?
Though the phenomena can be seen every time a SpaceX Falcon 9 first stage returns to Cape Canaveral's Landing Zone 1 or 2, each "nebula" is different in appearance and no less a spectacular sight to behold.
Get the Space.com Newsletter
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Want to know more?
You can read more about SpaceX's CRS-32 Cargo Dragon launch and learn more about astronomical nebulae.
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Robert Pearlman is a space historian, journalist and the founder and editor of collectSPACE.com, a daily news publication and community devoted to space history with a particular focus on how and where space exploration intersects with pop culture. Pearlman is also a contributing writer for Space.com and co-author of "Space Stations: The Art, Science, and Reality of Working in Space” published by Smithsonian Books in 2018.In 2009, he was inducted into the U.S. Space Camp Hall of Fame in Huntsville, Alabama. In 2021, he was honored by the American Astronautical Society with the Ordway Award for Sustained Excellence in Spaceflight History. In 2023, the National Space Club Florida Committee recognized Pearlman with the Kolcum News and Communications Award for excellence in telling the space story along the Space Coast and throughout the world.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
SpaceX launches 10th batch of 'proliferated architecture' spy satellites for US government (video)
This Week In Space podcast: Episode 157 — Space Force!