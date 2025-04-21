SpaceX launch creates a 'nebula' | Space picture of the day for April 21, 2025

SpaceX's early morning launch of a supply shipment to the International Space Station put on a light show, forming a nebula-like apparition in the sky over Florida's Space Coast. (Image credit: SpaceX)

What is it?

In the early morning hours of April 21, 2025, SpaceX launched an uncrewed Dragon spacecraft with its 32nd delivery of supplies for the International Space Station. After the Falcon 9 rocket's first stage completed its part in the ascent, it separated from the booster's second stage to begin its return to Earth.

Still high in atmosphere, the first stage relit some of its engines to perform a "boostback" burn, changing its direction from heading out over the Atlantic Ocean to heading back to its launch site. The exhaust from that firing created this ethereal glow, resembling the colorful, glowing gases of a nebula.

Where is it?

SpaceX's CRS-32 launch took place from Launch Complex-39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. After creating this light show in the sky, the Falcon 9's first stage returned to a landing pad at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, a short distance from where it lifted off.

Why is it amazing?

Though the phenomena can be seen every time a SpaceX Falcon 9 first stage returns to Cape Canaveral's Landing Zone 1 or 2, each "nebula" is different in appearance and no less a spectacular sight to behold.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Want to know more?

You can read more about SpaceX's CRS-32 Cargo Dragon launch and learn more about astronomical nebulae.