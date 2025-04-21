SpaceX launches its 32nd Dragon cargo mission to the ISS for NASA (video)

News
By published

Dragon is scheduled to arrive at the space station on Tuesday morning (April 22).

SpaceX launched its 32nd cargo mission to the International Space Station (ISS) early Monday morning (April 21), carrying more than 3 tons of supplies and scientific hardware to the orbiting laboratory for NASA.

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying the uncrewed Cargo Dragon spacecraft lifted off Monday at 4:15 a.m. EDT (0815 GMT) from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Known as CRS-32 (or SpX-32), the mission is the 12th flight under NASA's second Commercial Resupply Services contract with SpaceX.

the first stage of a rocket gives off an orange glowing plume as it touches down on land after launching a payload to space

The first stage of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket returns to the ground, touching down on its landing legs at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on April 21, 2025. (Image credit: NASA/SpaceX)

The Falcon 9's first stage booster came back to Earth as planned, performing a vertical, propulsive touchdown at SpaceX's Landing Zone-1, at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, about eight minutes after launch. It was the third launch and landing for this particular booster, according to a SpaceX mission description.

CRS-32 is the fifth flight for this Dragon, which previously flew CRS-22, CRS-24, CRS-27, and CRS-30.

In addition to food and equipment for the station's Expedition 73 crew, the CRS-32 Dragon is delivering a variety of science experiments and technology trials, including an enhanced air quality monitoring system that could protect crew members on exploration missions to the moon and Mars; a demonstration of refined maneuvers for free-floating robots; and two atomic clocks to examine fundamental physics concepts, such as the theory of relativity.

Related stories:

International Space Station: Everything you need to know about the orbital laboratory

SpaceX's Dragon: First private spacecraft to reach the space station

SpaceX: Facts about Elon Musk's private spaceflight company

In total, the Dragon is carrying about 6,700 pounds (3,040 kilograms) of supplies and science payloads for the ISS crew. If all goes according to plan, the capsule will arrive at the orbiting lab on Tuesday (April 22) around 8:20 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT).

The CRS-32 Dragon spacecraft is expected to stay at the space station for the next month, during which time it will be unloaded of its launch cargo and repacked with refuse and returning science experiments. It will then depart and return to Earth, splashing down off the coast of California.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Robert Z. Pearlman
Robert Z. Pearlman
collectSPACE.com Editor, Space.com Contributor

Robert Pearlman is a space historian, journalist and the founder and editor of collectSPACE.com, a daily news publication and community devoted to space history with a particular focus on how and where space exploration intersects with pop culture. Pearlman is also a contributing writer for Space.com and co-author of "Space Stations: The Art, Science, and Reality of Working in Space” published by Smithsonian Books in 2018.In 2009, he was inducted into the U.S. Space Camp Hall of Fame in Huntsville, Alabama. In 2021, he was honored by the American Astronautical Society with the Ordway Award for Sustained Excellence in Spaceflight History. In 2023, the National Space Club Florida Committee recognized Pearlman with the Kolcum News and Communications Award for excellence in telling the space story along the Space Coast and throughout the world.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about human spaceflight

NASA's oldest active astronaut lands with space station crewmates on his 70th birthday

Watch NASA astronaut Don Pettit and 2 cosmonauts return to Earth today

NASA's Curiosity rover finds major clue that Mars was once habitable
See more latest
Most Popular
A chapter of the layered geological history of Mars is laid bare in this image from NASA&#039;s Curiosity rover. The image shows the base of Mount Sharp, the rover&#039;s eventual science destination.
NASA's Curiosity rover finds major clue that Mars was once habitable
Artist’s illustration of a supermassive black hole at the heart of a galaxy.
Ultralight dark matter may have helped monstrous black holes form in the early universe
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the company’s Dragon spacecraft atop, stands at Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Nov. 4, 2024, in preparation for the agency’s SpaceX 31st Commercial Resupply Services mission to the International Space Station.
SpaceX launching Dragon cargo capsule to ISS early April 21: Watch it live
The first stage of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket comes down for a landing on a ship at sea after launching the NROL-145 mission for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office from California&#039;s Vandenberg Space Force Base on April 20, 2025.
SpaceX launches 10th batch of 'proliferated architecture' spy satellites for US government (video)
lyrid meteor shower graphic showing a white clock and meteors streaking through the sky in the background.
When is the best time to see the Lyrid meteor shower 2025?
An illustration of teh Hercules-Corona BorealisGreat Wall. Our entire galaxy sits on one of those tiny threads
Gamma-ray bursts reveal largest structure in the universe is bigger and closer to Earth than we knew: 'The jury is still out on what it all means.'
a space capsule descended through the dawn sky under a parachute, approaching a landing in the desert
NASA's oldest active astronaut lands with space station crewmates on his 70th birthday
An artist&#039;s representation of NASA&#039;s Lucy spacecraft flying by the asteroid Donaldjohanson.
NASA's Lucy probe flies by the asteroid Donaldjohanson on Easter Sunday
Art for the turn-based tactics video game &#039;Star Wars: Zero Company&#039;. On the left is the title of the game &quot;Star Wars Zero Company&quot;. To the right is a rag-tag group of six, preparing to enter battle.
'Star Wars: Zero Company' is a new X-COM-style strategy video game set during the Clone Wars, and it's coming in 2026 (video)
This Week in Space 157 — Space Force!
This Week In Space podcast: Episode 157 — Space Force!