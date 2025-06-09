Watch SpaceX launch the Ax-4 private astronaut mission to the ISS on June 10

Watch live! SpaceX launches Ax-4 crew to International Space Station - YouTube Watch On

SpaceX will launch four astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) on the private Ax-4 mission Tuesday morning (June 10), and you can watch the action live.

Ax-4 is scheduled to lift off atop a Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Tuesday at 8:22 a.m. EDT (1222 GMT).

You can watch the launch live here at Space.com, courtesy of SpaceX and Axiom Space, the Houston-based company that organized the mission. The webcast will be at the top of this story, as well as on Space.com's homepage, when the time comes.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches the Ax-3 private astronaut mission from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Jan. 18, 2024. (Image credit: NASA/Chris Swanson)

As the mission's name suggests, Ax-4 will be Axiom Space's fourth crewed trip to the ISS. Its astronauts will launch aboard a brand-new SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, which will earn its wings on the flight.

Ax-4 is led by commander Peggy Whitson , a former NASA astronaut who is currently Axiom's director of human spaceflight. Whitson has spent 675 days in space to date, more than any other American.

The mission's other three crewmembers are pilot Shubhanshu Shukla of India; Polish mission specialist Sławosz Uznański of the European Space Agency; and mission specialist Tibor Kapu of Hungary.

These latter three will make history on Ax-4, becoming the first people from their respective countries to live on board the ISS.

The crew of Axiom Space's Ax-4 mission to the International Space Station. From left to right: pilot Shubhanshu Shukla, commander Peggy Whitson, mission specialist Sławosz Uznański and mission specialist Tibor Kapu. (Image credit: Axiom Space)

If Ax-4 launches on time Tuesday, the mission will arrive at the ISS on Wednesday (June 11) at around 12:30 p.m. EDT (1630 GMT).

The Ax-4 astronauts will spend about two weeks living and working on the orbiting lab. They'll conduct 60 scientific experiments during that time — more than any previous Axiom Space mission has performed.

The mission will end with a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean. Ax-4's return date has not yet been set; it will depend on weather conditions in the splashdown zone.