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Earth is heating up, and SatLeo Labs want to help humanity gauge the impacts.

AHMEDABAD, India — As climate disasters grow more frequent and severe, a young Indian space-tech startup is betting it can help the world act sooner by reading Earth's temperature from orbit in near-real time.

SatLeo Labs, based here in western India, is building what it calls a " thermometer for Earth " in space. It plans to achieve its roadmap to deliver frequent, near-real-time thermal data through Pyro, a planned constellation of 15 microsatellites that will circle the planet in low Earth orbit by early 2030, if all goes to plan. Equipped with thermal sensors and onboard artificial intelligence , the satellites will measure the heat radiating from Earth's surface at a resolution finer than 10 meters (33 feet), which is sharp enough to map heat variations down to street level, the company says.

"It's going to be that precise," SatLeo Labs co-founder Urmil Bakhai told Space.com in a recent interview.

That level of detail, he said, helps distinguish temperatures across a single city and pinpoint urban hot spots, allowing governments and policymakers to plan targeted interventions and more heat-resilient city designs.

The company is also targeting agriculture, and for good reason: Research suggests that thermal data can directly reveal water stress on crops days before leaves wilt, discolor or show other visible damage, unlike visible-light satellite imagery. Other uses the company is eyeing include spotting forest fires early, tracking industrial emissions and, on the defense side, detecting sudden temperature spikes from missile launches .

Down the road, the team also envisions hyper-local uses. Near the top of its list are live heat maps built into navigation apps that could help gig-economy workers in India. These folks, who often ride motorcycles, could use the data to pick cooler routes during heat waves, said Bakhai.

"We are in space, but we're solving problems on Earth ," said Shravan Bhati, SatLeo's co-founder and CEO.

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First, however, the company has to prove that its homegrown hardware works in space. On Oct. 1, SatLeo launched its first technology demonstrator, TAPAS-1, aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket as part of the Transporter-18 rideshare mission. Short for "Thermal Access Platform for Analytics & Solutions," TAPAS-1 is India's first commercial thermal payload in orbit and the first of SatLeo's three planned test payloads meant to validate its technology.

Once complete, the 15-satellite Pyro fleet will scan all of the world's land surface at least twice a day, Bakhai said. Successful deployment of that fleet would make SatLeo one of just a few private thermal-imaging operators across the world, such as SatVu in the U.K. and OroraTech in Germany.

The company has raised roughly $6 million since it was founded in 2023, and it holds letters of intent worth $54 million from prospective customers, Bakhai said.

An illustration of SatLeo Labs' temperature-mapping payload. (Image credit: SatLeo Labs)

'Space is the only solution'

SatLeo grew out of a government project that used satellite data for farming insights. Its founders found existing thermal data, such as from the U.S. government's Landsat satellites or Earth-observing craft operated by the San Francisco company Planet Labs , too coarse for India's fragmented farmlands, Bakhai said. When field teams and drones couldn't fill the gap at scale, "we realized space is the only solution," he said.

SatLeo's orbital ambitions take shape on the ground, inside a light-blocked cleanroom at the company's headquarters here in Ahmedabad. When Space.com visited in late October, about three weeks after TAPAS-1 launched, a handful of engineers in cleanroom coats were already fine-tuning its successor, TAPAS-2.

The payload itself sat perched on a solitary, nondescript table with a thick, hole-filled steel top meant to dampen vibrations from footsteps, traffic and the like. The room's only window was covered by a thick black blind to seal out stray light, a necessity for calibrating sensors meant to track the planet's thermal pulse from a few hundred kilometers up.

Despite its small size, the payload is built to collect enormous amounts of data. How much detail a payload can capture "all depends upon the architecture of the detector," said SatLeo co-founder Ranendu Ghosh, a former scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation ( ISRO ).

The design captures two infrared bands, mid-wave and long-wave, on the same payload. The company says this lets a single design serve both civilian and defense uses: long-wave suits applications like agriculture, while the hotter signatures of fires or missile launches show up better in mid-wave.

SatLeo Labs tests the payload for its TAPAS-1 satellite mission, which launched on Oct. 1, 2026. (Image credit: SatLeo Labs)

'Zeal to deliver in time'

TAPAS-1 took just six months to build, and TAPAS-2 is on a similar timeline: It's expected to be ready by February 2027, according to the team.

Access to government test facilities explains much of that speed, Bhati said. Rather than buy capital-intensive equipment, such as a thermal vacuum chamber that mimics conditions in space, the company calibrates its payloads at facilities run by IN-SPACe, the government agency that supports private space firms, and ISRO's Space Applications Centre, both in Ahmedabad.

A small group of former ISRO scientists, about eight among a staff of around 40, also mentored the younger workforce and "really made this journey a little faster for us," Bakhai said.

Ghosh, who spent more than two decades at ISRO, said the nature of a private company helps, too. "When I was in ISRO, I saw people delivering this kind of a payload," he said. "I never saw it delivered in less than a year."

He credited the SatLeo team's "zeal to deliver in time," along with fewer administrative challenges than at ISRO, which he described as an organization where "you cannot bypass the hierarchy."

The harder constraint, the founders said, is not building satellites but finding rockets to carry them to space. TAPAS-1's launch slipped from a planned February liftoff to October for lack of a ride, Bakhai said.

SpaceX is reportedly not accepting new bookings until at least 2029. In addition, Skyroot Aerospace, which in July became the first Indian company to reach orbit , is still flying development missions meant to validate its Vikram-1 rocket before it begins full-scale commercial operations.

SatLeo Labs' TAPAS-1 satellite (to left of arrow) deploys from the upper stage of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on the Transporter-18 rideshare mission on Oct. 1, 2026. (Image credit: SatLeo Labs/SpaceX)

"There is a challenge right now in terms of availability of launch vehicles," Bakhai said. Once additional Indian rockets, such as those built by Skyroot and Agnikul , are flying regularly, "things will be much easier."

SatLeo is among more than 400 space startups that have emerged in India since the government opened the sector to private participation in 2020. Driven by this new wave of private enterprise, the country's space economy — currently valued at about $9 billion — is estimated to reach $40 billion over the next decade.

Asked what advice they would give newcomers entering the growing industry, SatLeo's three co-founders offered a unified message for success: start with the problem, then decide what to build.

"If you're solving a problem," Bhati said, "then people will bet on you."