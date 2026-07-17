Making history: Watch Vikram-1, India's 1st private orbital rocket, launch early on July 18

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Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 rocket, India's first-ever privately built orbital launch vehicle, stands on the pad before its planned July 18, 2026 liftoff.

An Indian company will make history early Saturday morning (July 18), and you can watch the action live.

Skyroot Aerospace plans to launch its Vikram-1 rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, on the Indian barrier island of Sriharikota, on Saturday at 2 a.m. EDT (0600 GMT; 11:30 a.m. India Standard Time). Vikram-1 is the first-ever privately built Indian orbital rocket , so its liftoff could blaze a new trail for the nation and for commercial spaceflight.

You can watch the launch live