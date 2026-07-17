Making history: Watch Vikram-1, India's 1st private orbital rocket, launch early on July 18

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Liftoff is scheduled for 2 a.m. ET on Saturday (July 18).

side view of a blue and white rocket standing on a launch pad beneath a blue sky
Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 rocket, India's first-ever privately built orbital launch vehicle, stands on the pad before its planned July 18, 2026 liftoff. (Image credit: Skyroot Aerospace via X)

An Indian company will make history early Saturday morning (July 18), and you can watch the action live.

Skyroot Aerospace plans to launch its Vikram-1 rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, on the Indian barrier island of Sriharikota, on Saturday at 2 a.m. EDT (0600 GMT; 11:30 a.m. India Standard Time). Vikram-1 is the first-ever privately built Indian orbital rocket, so its liftoff could blaze a new trail for the nation and for commercial spaceflight.

You can watch the launch live