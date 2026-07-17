Astronauts just launched on a Soyuz rocket with an energy-drink ad on it, continuing a Russian tradition

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Russia and the Soviet Union have done space ads in the past — and the practice may be accelerating.

a brightly painted rocket sits on a launch pad beneath blue skies
A Russia Soyuz rocket sits at Baikonur Cosmodrome’s Site 31 launch pad on July 11, 2026. Three days later, the rocket launched NASA astronaut Anil Menon and Roscosmos cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anna Kikina to the International Space Station. (Image credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls)

Astronauts just flew to Earth orbit space atop a rocket emblazoned with an energy-drink ad.

The Soyuz MS-29 launch to the