Astronauts just launched on a Soyuz rocket with an energy-drink ad on it, continuing a Russian tradition
News
By Elizabeth Howell
Published
Russia and the Soviet Union have done space ads in the past — and the practice may be accelerating.
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Russia and the Soviet Union have done space ads in the past — and the practice may be accelerating.