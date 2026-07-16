Watch SpaceX launch 21 'data transport' satellites for US military today

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A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches 25 Starlink satellites from California on April 26, 2026. It was SpaceX's 50th launch of the year.

Starship won't be the only SpaceX rocket flying today, if all goes according to plan.

A Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base today (July 16), carrying 21 satellites for the U.S. military's advanced new "Tranche 1 Transport Layer" (T1TL) constellation to orbit.

Liftoff will take place during a 22-minute window that opens at 4:22 p.m. EDT (2022 GMT; 1:22 p.m. local California time). You can watch it live via SpaceX beginning about 10 minutes before launch.

SpaceX's Starship megarocket — the biggest and most powerful launch vehicle ever built — is slated to make its 13th test flight shortly thereafter. It will lift off from the company's Starbase site in South Texas during a 90-minute window that opens at 6:45 p.m. EDT (2245 GMT; 5:45 p.m. local Texas time).