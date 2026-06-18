Watch SpaceX launch new batch of US spy satellites from California early on June 19

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The NROL-179 mission is scheduled to lift off at 4:40 a.m. ET.

long-distance shot of a black and white rocket flying in a blue sky
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches the NROL-172 mission from California on May 11, 2026. (Image credit: SpaceX)

SpaceX will launch the latest batch of spy satellites for the U.S. government early Friday morning (June 19), and you can watch the action live.

A Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to lift off from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base on Friday, during a 35-minute window that opens at 4:40 a.m. EDT (0840 GMT; 1:40 a.m. local California time).

The launch will kick off a mission for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) called NROL-179. You can watch it live via SpaceX beginning about 10 minutes before liftoff.

The NRO operates the United States' fleet of spy satellites. NROL-179 will be the 14th mission dedicated to building out a new part of that fleet — a network the NRO calls its "proliferated architecture."

"To stay ahead of the competition and ensure it can continue to operate in a heightened threat environment, the NRO is modernizing its architecture in space and on the ground — delivering more capability faster with increased resilience," agency officials wrote in the NROL-179 press kit.