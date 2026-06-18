Watch SpaceX launch new batch of US spy satellites from California early on June 19

SpaceX will launch the latest batch of spy satellites for the U.S. government early Friday morning (June 19), and you can watch the action live.
A Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to lift off from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base on Friday, during a 35-minute window that opens at 4:40 a.m. EDT (0840 GMT; 1:40 a.m. local California time).
The launch will kick off a mission for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) called NROL-179. You can watch it live via SpaceX beginning about 10 minutes before liftoff.
The NRO operates the United States' fleet of spy satellites. NROL-179 will be the 14th mission dedicated to building out a new part of that fleet — a network the NRO calls its "proliferated architecture."
"To stay ahead of the competition and ensure it can continue to operate in a heightened threat environment, the NRO is modernizing its architecture in space and on the ground — delivering more capability faster with increased resilience," agency officials wrote in the NROL-179 press kit.