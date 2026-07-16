Is dark matter 'tuned in' to a hidden dimension?

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"Understanding dark matter would represent a profound advance in humanity's knowledge of the cosmos and what it is made of."

An illustration of dark matter at the heart of the Milky Way resonating through a higher dimension
An illustration of dark matter at the heart of the Milky Way resonating through a higher dimension (Image credit: Robert Lea (created with Canva))