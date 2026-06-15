We have 4 fundamental forces of nature. 'Quantum gravity' could help lead us to a mysterious 5th

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For decades, scientists have searched for a fifth fundamental force of nature that can explain mysterious aspects of the universe such as dark energy and dark matter. These are pieces of our cosmos that simply can't be accounted for by the four fundamental forces we know of: gravity and electromagnetism as well as the strong and weak nuclear forces.

In addition, while the hunt for this force has been ongoing, researchers have also been desperately hunting for a theory of quantum gravity . That's because quantum gravity can unite the best description we have of the universe on large scales — Albert Einstein's theory of general relativity — and the physics of the subatomic, aka quantum mechanics. Both theories emerged at the start of the 20th century and have been experimentally confirmed time and time again, yet they steadfastly refuse to overlap in a single unified theory.

But now, these two scientific quests have overlapped. New research built a quantum gravity framework — finding that it actually offers clues about potential fifth fundamental forces of nature .

The team's findings reveal that not all potential suggestions for a fifth fundamental force, which would manifest as a small deviation from Isaac Newton's law of gravitation at very small distances and would be described by two parameters: its strength and the range it acts over. In essence, the research could narrow down the search for a fifth fundamental force.

"One of the main challenges was overcoming a primarily conceptual obstacle: quantum gravity is often seen as an extremely abstract topic, almost impossible to connect to observable phenomena," Alfio Bonanno of the National Institute for Astrophysics (INAF) said in an emailed statement translated from Italian. "In some ways, it's like standing in front of a mountain face that everyone considers unscalable. The first step isn't technical, but mental: convincing yourself that a possible path actually exists. This work stems precisely from this idea: seeking a concrete connection between the physics of infinitesimally small scales and phenomena potentially observable in the real world."