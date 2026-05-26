Could a cosmic uncertainty principle help explain dark matter?

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A NASA graphic depicting a galaxy with a red half-circle superimposed over it to represent the mass of dark matter believed to be found there.

Anyone who has been paying attention to cosmology over the past few years is aware of problems with our best attempts to explain why the universe is the way it is.

Our standard model, Lambda-CDM (or LCDM), is one of the most successful theories in the history of science. It accounts for the cosmic microwave background , the large-scale distribution of galaxies, the abundances of light elements, and basically every other large-scale observation we throw at it. The trouble lies with that capital L. Lambda is the cosmological constant, Einstein's placeholder for the energy of empty space, and it does the heavy lifting of explaining why the universe's expansion is accelerating.

The trouble is that we have no idea why Lambda has the value it does. Quantum field theory predicts a value roughly 122 orders of magnitude larger than what we measure — one of the worst predictions in the history of physics. On top of that, the universe seems to be expanding at different rates depending on whether we measure it locally or infer it from the early-universe data, a stubborn disagreement known as the Hubble tension . Neither problem has gone away despite decades of work.

In a new paper posted to the arXiv preprint server , theoretical physicist Savvas Koushiappas of Brown University has put forward an unusual proposal. The universe, he argues, may have its own version of Heisenberg's uncertainty principle. Its size and its rate of expansion can't be simultaneously specified with perfect precision, and that fundamental fuzziness might be enough to explain dark energy without invoking any new physics at all.

Koushiappas's proposal sidesteps both. Instead of adding new particles or new fields, he asks what happens if we treat the universe's scale factor (essentially, its size) and its expansion rate as quantum mechanical operators that don't quite commute. In ordinary quantum mechanics, the same kind of non-commutation is what gives us the uncertainty principle: position and momentum can't both be pinned down at once. Apply the same idea to the universe as a whole and you get a deformed version of the Friedmann equation, the master equation that describes how the cosmos grows.

The deformation depends on a single free exponent. When that exponent is positive, the modified Friedmann equation naturally produces late-time accelerated expansion. No dark energy required. The universe behaves as if it had a built-in cosmological constant, but the acceleration comes from the geometry of its own quantum fuzziness rather than from some mysterious vacuum energy.

It gets more interesting. The same equation also predicts that the dark-energy-like behavior shouldn't be perfectly constant. The effective equation-of-state parameter (a number cosmologists use to characterize dark energy, which equals exactly -1 for a true cosmological constant) comes out slightly greater than -1 in this model. That is exactly the kind of deviation that current surveys like DESI have been hinting at, and which next-generation surveys should be able to confirm or rule out.

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And if you flip the sign of the exponent, the same machinery does something else entirely. Instead of accelerating the late universe, it smooths out the early universe, replacing the Big Bang singularity with what Koushiappas calls a "classical bounce." The cosmos contracts to a minimum size, then expands. No infinite density, no breakdown of physics at t=0.

There are caveats. This is a single-author theoretical paper, not an observation, and the math is doing a lot of work. The model assumes a spatially flat universe, which is fine given current data. It also requires the expansion rate to be a well-behaved quantum operator, which in turn fixes one of the free parameters. The big question is whether the specific deviations from Lambda-CDM that this model predicts actually show up in the data, or whether the universe stubbornly insists on a value of -1 for the dark energy equation of state.