HBO's 'Lanterns' does have some green in it after all, as latest trailer shows Hal Jordan unleashing the power of the ring (video)

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Lanterns | Official Teaser 2 | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

Spring is fading into summer, and everything seems to be a rich shade of green — especially the new emerald-hued trailer for HBO's Green Lantern miniseries, ' Lanterns .'

I can't say we were exactly enthused when the first lifeless, profanity-laced ' Lanterns trailer ' arrived earlier this year; It was devoid of the dashing superhero escapades we'd expect from the interplanetary space police force known as the Green Lanterns, but more importantly, there was barely any green in it. Instead, fans were teased with a grounded true-crime show akin to "True Detective."

Loyal Green Lantern acolytes were left scratching their collective heads as to what the heck DC Studios were doing to their legendary cosmic cops. But all that changed last week when we were all treated to a second preview for the upcoming eight-episode show debuting Aug. 16, 2026, on HBO and HBO Max.

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This latest trailer showcases Kyle Chandler as veteran Lantern, Hal Jordan, and Aaron Pierre portraying the younger newbie Lantern, John Stewart, and it’s loaded with full costumes, superpowered flight, glowing power rings, and cool bright green constructs.

HBO's "Lanterns" certainly looks a lot better after the second trailer! (Image credit: HBO)

In addition to talk about being "ring-worthy", the nature of power and its responsibilities, this much-improved trailer reveals that Nathan Fillion's wise-cracking Green Lantern, Guy Gardner, from last year's "Superman" movie, will be joining the overall storyline.

Apparently, the mystery narrative will be split into two timelines, the first set in 2016 and revolving around an extraterrestrial shooting in Nebraska, and the second taking place in 2026 following the end of 2025’s "Superman" feature directed by James Gunn.

"Lanterns" was co-created by showrunner Chris Mundy ("Ozark"), Damon Lindelof ("Lost", "Watchmen," "The Leftovers"), and Eisner Award-winning comic book writer Tom King. James Gunn and Peter Safran, co-chairs of DC Studios, and James Hawes act as the series' executive producers.

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Co-starring Laura Linney, Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan, Jason Ritter, and Ulrich Thomsen as Sinestro, "Lanterns" lands on HBO and HBO Max starting on Aug. 16.