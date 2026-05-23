'Rick and Morty' Season 9: Release date & how to watch Adult Swim’s zany sci-fi satire

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"Rick and Morty" season 9 is sprinting our way on May 24!

Disgruntled alcoholic super-scientist Rick Sanchez, his nerve-rattled grandson Morty and the whole dysfunctional Smith clan are returning for another round of interdimensional delirium when Adult Swim's "Rick and Morty" season 9 lands this Sunday night, and we've got the lowdown on this fantastical frenzy of sci-fi shenanigans.

And just in time for the addictive series' sci-fi shenanigans, news was announced that longtime "Rick and Morty" director Jacob Hair will be helming an upcoming and long-rumored "Rick and Morty" feature film that will exist in its own continuity, ensuring that the Emmy-winning series will continue to evolve and expand into previously unexplored entertainment universes.

Let's prepare for an existential plunge into the demented "Rick and Morty" multiverse to see what’s new in their bizarro world this season!

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A harrowing scene from "Rick and Morty" season 9 (Image credit: Adult Swim)

"Rick and Morty's" season 9 arrives on Sunday, May 24, 2026, at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT, with the first installment of its 10-episode collection of wild alternate reality escapades.

How To Watch "Rick And Morty" Season 9

"Rick and Morty" season 9 can be viewed weekly on the Cartoon Network's late-night mature animation block, Adult Swim.

Not long after, the show will migrate over to its streaming homes at HBO Max and Hulu, with episodes dropping each week starting on June 15, 2026.

If you're going to be out of the country when the show debuts, you can still watch it on your streaming service of choice using a VPN. You'll be able to connect to your streaming services, no matter where you are on Earth (though it won't work on Mars, sorry).

Get over 70% off Nord VPN risk-free for 30 days There are lots of VPN services to choose from, but NordVPN is the one we rate best. On top of being outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast, has top-level security features, and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Throw in a bargain price and over 8,000 servers across more than 100 countries, and it's easy to recommend.

What Is The Plot Of "Rick and Morty" Season 9?

The floor is lava in a fiery scene from "Rick and Morty" season 9! (Image credit: Adult Swim)

"'Rick and Morty' is back, baby! Season Nine is all certified bangers," states the official synopsis. "No AI slop! Just Grade A organic slop, made by real humans with real human traits like back hair and cysts. Please watch, or we'll have neglected our families for nothing."

Expect more drunken levity this season with a colorful descent into a veritable whirlwind of adventures that will take Rick and Morty toward surreal depths of portal-hopping immersion.

The risqué theme park known as Boob World returns, the Smiths score a swimming pool, Trader Joe’s' parking lot becomes a battlezone, living room furniture runs amok, and we visit a strange alien summer camp for troubled teens!

"Rick and Morty" Season 9 Teasers And Trailers

Adult Swim has been rather generous with teasers and trailers for season 9 and it's been the perfect hype machine.

The first blood-pumping trailer for "Rick and Morty" season 9 dropped April 7, 2026, paired with Billy Idol's ‘80s rock anthem "Rebel Yell."

Rick and Morty | Season 9 Official Trailer | adult swim - YouTube Watch On

Then on April 15, Adult Swim revealed a cool trailer announcing all ten episodes featuring the rough animatics created for each of the corresponding chapters.

Rick and Morty | Season 9 Episode Titles | adult swim - YouTube Watch On

May 5 brought us the season 9 opening sequence which kept anticipation levels high.

Rick and Morty | Season 9 Opening Sequence | adult swim - YouTube Watch On

And after multiple clips rolled out over the past month, the final trailer arrived May 12 with a cavalcade of kookiness!

Rick and Morty | Season 9: Trailer #2 | adult swim - YouTube Watch On

Who Are The "Rick And Morty" Season 9 Cast And Creators?

Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland are the twisted original creators of "Rick and Morty," with Scott Marder currently acting as the series showrunner and executive producer.

The extreme "Rick and Morty" madness absolutely cannot exist without the incredibly talented cast of vocal actors bringing this crazy cartoon crowd to life.

Season 9’s line-up includes Ian Cardoni (Rick Sanchez), Harry Belden (Morty Smith), Chris Parnell (Jerry Smith), Sarah Chalke (Beth Smith/Space Beth,) and Spencer Grammer (Summer Smith).

As usual, expect many surprise cameos (Owen Wilson!) and special guests.

Will There Be A "Rick and Morty" Season 10?

Yes, there will not only be a tenth season, but co-creator Dan Harmon has confirmed that "Rick and Morty" has already been given the green light for a season 11 and 12!