'The Mandalorian and Grogu' is better viewed as a 'Star Wars' origin story for Rotta the Hutt

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"The Mandalorian and Grogu" is exactly what you expect from it: Baby Yoda melting hearts through his cutesy interactions with the feisty (and funny) Anzellans, Mando doing a lot of brooding, and some space stuff happening in between.

The film doesn't really move the needle for Grogu and Din Djarin's narrative in any meaningful way, but it at least offers an intriguing origin story for one interesting character — Rotta the Hutt (played by Jeremy Allen White).

Spoilers for "The Mandalorian and Grogu" lie ahead.

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(Image credit: Disney / Lucasfilm)

Appearance-wise, Rotta is impossible to miss. Unlike the other lousy lumps in his family, he stands out for his shredded and beefy physique. Of course, the internet reacted in the way you would imagine when pictures of him first surfaced, as The Cut asked the real question, "Is Jabba the Hutt's son hot now?" We're not here to judge anyone's taste in oversized, muscular slugs and meat slapping…

Rotta isn't an entirely new character in a galaxy far, far away. He was introduced as a baby in the animated series "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" , where he was affectionately referred to as Stinky. Judging by the general living conditions in this universe, it's probably an accurate nickname for him, too.

"The Mandalorian and Grogu" picks up in the post-Empire future, where the jacked Rotta works as a gladiator and fights in an arena. He isn't bashing other alien creatures for the praise and giggles, though; he's trying to earn his freedom from the despicable Janu (Jonny Coyne). The way in which Mando (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu figure in his arc is that they're working for the New Republic, which strikes a dodgy deal with the Hutt Twins. The agreement is simple: Mando rescues and brings back Rotta to the Hutts, and they'll provide the details of who the pesky Imperial warlord they're looking for is.

(Image credit: Disney / Lucasfilm)

It's a bit of a non-story , really, as it's fairly obvious who the warlord is, so why there's a need to cut a deal is anybody's guess here. Regardless, when Mando and Grogu speak to Rotta, they discover he's not like his father, Jabba, at all. He's kind to Grogu, offering the tiny and fluffy creature something he values more than the teachings of the Jedi: food. Rotta also doesn't want to live a life of crime, nor does he want to associate himself with the Twins, who are two-faced and end up double-crossing the New Republic. What a shocker…

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Several convoluted plot threads later, and it all culminates in Rotta and Mando joining forces to take down the Twins and save the day. In the end, Rotta pledges his allegiance to the New Republic, deciding that instead of running from fate, he'll rewrite his own destiny as a hero for the forces of good. Cue the upbeat score and raise your lightsaber to the sky.

Rotta marks a departure from how a Hutt is traditionally portrayed in the "Star Wars" Universe . Normally, they're showcased as greedy and untrustworthy antagonists who'll do whatever they can to gain and maintain power, including smuggling and slavery. Here, though, Rotta demonstrates that he doesn't have to walk – or slither – down the same path as his father or the Twins. He chooses good when it would be much easier to fall into the same trappings he grew up around.

(Image credit: Disney / Lucasfilm)

His story oddly mirrors Luke Skywalker 's, actually. Both of them discover their fathers are capable of great evil (don't give us that "Darth Vader is misunderstood" nonsense; he was part of Order 66 and killed the Younglings). However, the true test of their mettle is the temptation of unadulterated power. It would be much easier for them to give in and join the family business and repeat the cycle, but they reject it.

Where Rotta has it tougher, though, is that he's completely alone. Luke has his sister, Leia, and a solid support system to help him see reason, while Rotta is isolated, save for the other Hutts, who are all lowlifes and thieves. Add everyone else's preconceptions of him, based on how the rest of his kin act, and we can see what a tough and lonely road Rotta had to slither down. It showcases his character, which is built from tremendous integrity, incredible willpower, and empathy.

At the same time, it's clear that there's a deep sadness in him when he sees Mando with Grogu. More than a few times, he commends their relationship, reminding Grogu that he has a good dad and needs to appreciate him. Again, this highlights how "Star Wars" is literally all about daddy issues , and everything that goes wrong is because of it.

(Image credit: Disney / Lucasfilm)

Rotta's story is far more interesting than anything Din Djarin and Grogu get up to in this movie. In an age in which every character needs to have some edginess or shadow of darkness in them, this Hutt is the contrary. He's kind, honourable, and heroic — like a slug version of Captain America. He's a breath of fresh air in a universe that hasn't done such an excellent job of introducing likable protagonists in recent times.

Leaving "The Mandalorian and Grogu", you can't help but be curious about Rotta's future. His story is far from finished, and he has the opportunity to rewrite the Hutt history in "Star Wars". Sure, his brethren didn't do themselves any favours with their questionable behaviour, but Rotta could be the one to prove that no one is defined by their past. This franchise has always been about second chances, so it's time for him to grasp his and become a symbol of optimism. A new hope, if you will.

Alternatively, maybe everybody just wants to see the jacked Rotta knock around a few Stormtroopers. Who needs a lightsaber when you have those guns on your arms?! Give us a trilogy of Rotta-led movies, you cowards!

"The Mandalorian and Grogu" is out now on the big screen, while "The Mandalorian" is available to watch on Disney+.