Luke Skywalker trains Cal Kestis in new 'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor' launch trailer

Nothing adds more instant credibility and fan-rousing prestige to your sequel project than getting "Star Wars" luminary Mark Hamill to do a fun cameo in your latest video game trailer!

Respawn Entertainment and EA's "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor" officially arrived on April 28 as the highly anticipated follow-up to 2019’s "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order." Avid gamers are clamoring to snag themselves a copy and continue the odyssey of Jedi Cal Kestis as he and his sidekick droid BD-1 outrun and outsmart the Empire.

Here in this clever new launch trailer for "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor," actor Cameron Monaghan (Cal Kestis) scores some expert coaching tips during an intense motion-capture session on exactly how to become a Jedi and channel the mystical powers of the force from the legendary Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill.

"They never gave me two light sabers!" Hamill says dejectedly in the humorous video.

Cameron Monaghan and Mark Hamill in the new "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor" trailer. (Image credit: EA Star Wars)

It's truly a joy to see these talented actors (both of whom have played the Joker) interacting and amplifying their love of "Star Wars," and that honest enthusiasm extends out to all of fandom.

"Star Wars Jedi: Survivor" kicks off five years after the storyline of "Fallen Order" as a third-person action adventure. It's a narratively driven single-player quest following Cal as he seeks to save the galaxy from a consuming evil. While evading Imperial forces out to exterminate him, the resourceful, agile Jedi hooks up with new allies like charismatic mercenary Bode Akuna and his former colleague Cere Junda.

"Star Wars jedi: Survivor." (Image credit: Respawn Entertainment)

Here's the game's official description:

Continue Cal's Journey: No longer a Padawan, Cal has come into his own and grown into a powerful Jedi Knight. Carrying the memories and expectations of the Jedi Order with him, his crusade against the Empire has only become more perilous. The Dark Times are closing in — with enemies new and familiar surrounding him, Cal will need to decide how far he's willing to go to save those closest to him.

"Star Wars Jedi: Survivor" is available now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC.

