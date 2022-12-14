'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor' trailer reveals epic lightsaber battles and Force powers

New tales of the Jedi keep coming.

As a direct sequel to "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order" some three years in the making, "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor" has made eager fans wait an interminably long time to pick up the saga of Cal Kestis and his quest to revive the fabled Jedi in the aftermath of Order 66's tragic purge.

We first showed you an appetizing teaser for "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor" this past spring when it was revealed at Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, California, and now Respawn Entertainment, Electronic Arts and Lucasfilm Games have unwrapped a dynamic new gameplay trailer during last week's The Game Awards.

Here's the official synopsis:

Continue Cal's Journey – No longer a Padawan, Cal has come into his own and grown into a powerful Jedi Knight. Carrying the memories and expectations of the Jedi Order with him, his crusade against the Empire has only become more perilous. The Dark Times are closing in - with enemies new and familiar surrounding him, Cal will need to decide how far he's willing to go to save those closest to him.

"Star Wars Jedi: Survivor" will roll out next year as a third-person action adventure game developed by Respawn Entertainment. Gameplay unfolds as a narratively driven single-player endeavor chronicling Cal and his companion droid BD-1's futile fight to protect the galaxy from a mounting darkness. In his resourceful efforts to dodge the Empire's lethal crosshairs, Cal unites with new comrades like mercenary Bode Akuna and his old crew member Cere Junda.

Picking up five years after the brutal events of "Fallen Order," "Survivor" presents eye-popping graphics that promise plenty of epic lightsaber battles against intimidating aliens and monsters across a larger, open-world landscape, with a multitude of advanced combat maneuvers for a variety of different playstyles.

"Star Wars Jedi: Survivor" launches on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC on March 17, 2023.