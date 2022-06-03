See the new trailer 'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor' coming in 2023

Avid video gamers hunting for immersive diversions in the galaxy far, far away were rewarded with a first look at the long-anticipated and forever delayed "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor" game during last week's geeky gala known as Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, California.

A sneak peek at this direct sequel to "Jedi: Fallen Order (opens in new tab)," one of our picks for the best Star Wars games ever, was presented inside the Anaheim Convention Center to the delight of thousands of "Star Wars" gamers that offered up intriguing story details for the upcoming video game. "Fallen Order" was first announced at Star Wars Celebration 2019 as a third-person adventure game and hit the markets that fall to great acclaim. Its sequel will hit store shelves in 2023.

The short clip (opens in new tab)unwrapped by Respawn Entertainment, Electronic Arts and Lucasfilm Games was heavy on exposition and light on any real gameplay footage, but did reveal a glimpse into this latest chapter of the award-winning sci-fi adventure series that follows the saga of Cal Kestis.

“Even before completing "Jedi: Fallen Order," our team had a vision of how to carry the adventure for Cal, BD and the crew into the sequel,” said Respawn game director Stig Asmussen in an official statement. “For Jedi: Survivor, we are working in lockstep with Lucasfilm Games to build on the legacy of Jedi: Fallen Order. We’re leveraging advanced technology to create more dynamic Jedi combat and cinematic storytelling to expand on Cal’s story as he matures and survives during the dark times.”

'Jedi: Fallen Order" kicked off its tale of Cal Kestis as he forged a path to help rebuild the Jedi Knights after the tragic declaration of Order 66 that purged the space wizards from the cosmos.

A still from next year's epic "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor" sequel to "Fallen Order," (Image credit: Lucasarts Games)

"Survivor" picks up events five years down the road and remains a narrative-driven quest that chronicles the ongoing trials of Cal and his loyal droid BD-1 as they outrun Imperial forces intent on capturing them. The pressures of being the last surviving Jedi begin to mount and he endeavors to acquire greater skills that bring him closer to a deeper connection to the Force.

For the best "Star Wars" video games in the galaxy check out our full gamers guide.

"Star Wars Jedi: Survivor" launches on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2023.

Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.