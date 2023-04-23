'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor:' Cal Kestis battles a Rancor in final gameplay trailer from Star Wars Celebration

We're quickly closing in on the late April launch date for the hotly anticipated sequel to 2019's "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order."

To further whet fans' appetites, Respawn Entertainment, EA and Lucasfilm Games shared a bold new final gameplay trailer for "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor" at the Star Wars Celebration Europe event in London earlier this month.

Sinister events unfold in this action-packed preview that reveals more wild alien creatures, lightsaber clashes, combat zones, stormtrooper attacks, crazy Force skills, deadly droidekas, Cere Junda, Greez Dritus, the scoundrel assassin Bode Akuna, Cal's loyal BD-1 and even a rampaging Rancor monster. Developed by the capable crew at Respawn under the command of game director Stig Asmussen, "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor" lands on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on April 28.

Related: Star Wars Celebration 2023: Plans, previews and launch dates for new 'Star Wars' movies and series

Credit: EA Star Wars (Image credit: EA Star Wars)

As a next entry in this dynamic sci-fi gaming saga, "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor" expands the compelling story arc of Jedi Cal Kestis, who embarks on a dangerous new mission to restore the Jedi Order after the tragedy of the Galactic Empire's purging of Order 66.

Here's the official synopsis of this thrilling third person, narrative-driven action-adventure:

The dark times are closing in as Cal Kestis seeks out a safe haven far from the reach of the Empire. Five years after the events of "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order," a more mature Cal Kestis must look beyond his lightsaber to find his destiny in the shadow of the Empire. Familiar friends and new allies — Cere Junda (Debra Wilson), Greez Dritus (Daniel Roebuck), Merrin (Tina Ivlev) and the newly introduced mercenary Bode Akuna (Noshir Dalal) — stand by Cal's side against the Empire and galaxy's most ruthless foes. Cal's quest will take him to new planets and familiar frontiers in the Star Wars galaxy, including Koboh, which is the home of the Bedlam Raiders.

Jedi Cal Kestis and mercenary Bode Akuna in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Credit: EA Star Wars (Image credit: EA Star Wars)

"Obviously, the relationship is really important. It's critical," Stig Asmussen tells StarWars.com (opens in new tab) on Cere Junda's gameplay voice-over and mentoring. "That's why we decided to see it through the lens of Cere's narration, her perspective. And we're kind of giving a hint, a sense of how the relationship has shifted and grown over the five-year gap.

"Clearly, she's proud of what Cal's become since the beginning of 'Jedi: Fallen Order.' There's this parent level of concern, though, that she has. It's still there. She's always going to look out for Cal, but there's only so much she can do to protect him, right? These are dark times. The galaxy's full of danger and Cal is constantly being hunted, so she's keeping an eye out for him, but she knows that she can't ultimately always protect him."

"Star Wars Jedi: Survivor" hits the galactic marketplace on April 28, 2023.

Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom (opens in new tab) or on Facebook (opens in new tab).