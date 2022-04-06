Everything we know about Obi-Wan Kenobi: Release date, where to stream, plot

Obi-Wan Kenobi will release on Disney Plus in May, and while little has been revealed about the show, it’s hard to argue that it’s not one of the most anticipated shows in the current, vast Star Wars TV landscape (and we are spoiled for choice when it comes to upcoming Star Wars TV shows ).

Following his battle with Anakin, Obi-Wan took baby Luke to his aunt and uncle on Tatooine, before beginning a hermitage that would last until Darth Maul tracked the legendary Jedi down for one final battle. Or, at least that’s what we thought.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will finally establish in canon what happened in the years following Revenge of the Sith and before he encountered Maul for the final time. From the Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer , the show appears to take place 10 or so years following the end of Revenge of the Sith, based on the age of a young Luke Skywalker, who can be seen pretending to pilot a podracer. To help wrap your head around the timeline, you might find our article on the Star Wars movies in order useful.

We also see that the Sith Inquisitors, a group of mercenaries determined to exterminate the last of the Jedi, have reached Tatooine and it’s up to Obi-Wan to conceal himself from them, in order to protect Luke. A new force-sensitive Inquisitor named Reva will also be in pursuit of the Jedi Master, but how her story will end is yet to be seen.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

It’s possible that we’ll get one final look at Obi-Wan before the premiere during Star Wars Celebration (opens in new tab) (a convention that covers all things Star Wars, from new movies to comics and everything in between). Considering the show is only six episodes, and it’s very likely the last time we see Ewan McGregor perform the role he’s made his own, many, including us, can hardly wait.

Will Obi-Wan Kenobi live up to expectations? When is it out? And what role will Darth Vader play in the most emancipated Star Wars TV show ever? Let’s break it down.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will join Disney Plus on May 27, 2022. Originally planned for May 25 to celebrate the theatrical release of A New Hope, the show has been pushed back a few days, per an announcement video featuring Ewan McGregor himself.

But, as he says, there’s good news… now, both episode 1 and episode 2 of Obi-Wan Kenobi will be released on May 27, 2022. It’s believed that episode 3 will then join the service two weeks later, with subsequent episodes joining on a weekly basis. The finale is currently scheduled for June 29, 2022.

Obi Wan Kenobi: Trailers

We've had one trailer drop for Obi Wan Kenobi so far - the teaser trailer that was unveiled on March 9. As trailers go, it's pretty fantastic. We get to see Obi Wan, the inquisitors, and most importantly, we get to hear the absolutely phenomenal Duel of the Fates once more.

Obi Wan Kenobi: Plot

So what do we know about the Obi Wan Kenobi series so far? Well, not a huge amount, but we do know that Star Wars' most iconic villain, Darth Vader will be making an appearance along with his army of Inquisitors. fans of the expanded universe will know all about them, but we've put together an explainer for people who skipped out on Rebels.

Who are the Sith Inquisitors?

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Spoilers for Star Wars: Rebels ahead…

The Sith Inquisitors are a squad of former Jedi that surrendered to the dark side of the force during the events of Order 66. While they aren’t officially Sith Lords, as only two Sith Lords can exist at once in Star Wars canon, they serve just below the ranks of Sith Lord.

Trained by Darth Vader, these mercenaries were used during the years following Order 66 to hunt the final Jedi that still roamed the galaxy. While it’s been speculated that there could be as many as 12 members of the group according to some Star Wars reference books, only 10 have currently made an appearance across various TV shows and video games.

From what we’ve gleaned from the Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer, they’ll be a significant threat, likely dispatched to Tatooine to search for the force-sensitive child that would later grow up to blow up the Death Star and end the reign of the Empire.

Their leader, The Grand Inquisitor, can be seen in the trailer being played by Rupert Friend. A former Jedi Temple guard, The Grand Inquisitor fell to the dark side after watching the way the Jedi treated Ahsoka Tano, something that also led to her disillusionment with the way of the Jedi. While The Grand Inquisitor’s fate is revealed in Star Wars: Rebels, it’ll be interesting to see his portrayal in live-action, especially as he’s not going to be played by his voice actor from Star Wars: Rebels, Jason Isaacs.

The Fifth Brother and the Seventh Sister, the antagonists of season 2 of Star Wars: Rebels, also appear in the trailer. These two are brutal warriors and we can’t wait to see them face off with the legendary Jedi.

Darth Vader

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

As part of the announcement of Obi-Wan Kenobi and the news that Ewan McGregor was on board, another Star Wars legend has joined the cast. Hayden Christensen, who was last seen having the iconic Vader helmet lowered onto this charred face, will reprise his role as Darth Vader.

While Star Wars fans were excited for the return of the sand-hating hunk, it did pose a few questions. Most Star Wars fans assumed that following their duel on Mustafar that the master and apprentice only met one more time, their final battle on the Death Star in Episode IV.

However, it appears as though Obi-Wan Kenobi may feature a battle between them, or at least some sort of interaction between them, in the years between. It’s also possible that Hayden will appear in flashbacks, although he’s specifically been noted as returning as “Darth Vader” so it appears that he’ll don the familiar black suit.

In the incredible trailer, while we don’t get a look at the legendary villain, we do get to hear a very brief clip of Vader’s telltale breathing just as the title appears on screen. It’s unclear how many episodes Hayden has signed up for, but our guess is that the Sith Inquisitors will serve as the main threat during the series while Vader will show up towards the end for a penultimate showdown with his former master.