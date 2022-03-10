Watch the first thrilling trailer for 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' coming to Disney Plus

"Star Wars" fans worldwide must have sensed a ripple in the Force on Wednesday as Disney Plus revealed a new teaser trailer for its six episode "Obi-Wan Kenobi" live-action series and it’s packed with geeky sci-fi goodness. The adventure begins on May 25, the iconic calendar date that represents the 45th anniversary of the original "Star Wars" that was released back in 1977.

"Obi-Wan Kenobi" follows the Jedi master's time in exile keeping a watchful eye on young Luke Skywalker on the desert planet of Tatooine while evading Jedi hunters a decade after the purging events of Order 66 depicted in 2005's "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith." If you need a refresher, check out our guide to the Star Wars movies in order to catch up.

Ewan McGregor will reprise his role of the wise space wizard, with Hayden Christensen returning to inhabit the sinister life-support suit of the Dark Sith Lord himself, Darth Vader.

Ewan McGregor will reprise his role as a young Obi-Wan Kenobi in a new Disney Plus series launching May 25. (Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

In this dynamic new trailer, we see a grizzled Kenobi riding his camel-like Eopie across the vast sands, then spying on a young Luke Skywalker playing outside at the Lars homestead, the menacing presence of the Grand Inquisitor, a new Dark Side Inquisitor named Reva the Third Sister, and the colorful neon-drenched world of Daiyu, where these ruthless Jedi killers attempt to extract info on the whereabouts of the renegade Jedi, Obi-Wan Kenobi. All these images are punctuated by the stirring strains of composer John Williams' epic track, "Duel of the Fates."

What's most absent from this fresh trailer is any appearance of Christensen's Darth Vader, but we expect that his black-garbed form will appear in the final trailer which should come next month.

The poster for the new Star Wars spinoff Obi-Wan Kenobi. (Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Rounding out the full cast of "Obi-Wan Kenobi" are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie. Deborah Chow directs the entire series and will also serve as an executive producer alongside Lucasfilm chief Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Ewan McGregor, and Joby Harold.

"Obi-Wan Kenobi" arrives on Disney Plus beginning on May 25.

