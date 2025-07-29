John Cena searches for love in parallel dimensions in the new 'Peacemaker' Season 2 trailer (video)

Peacemaker Season 2 | Official Trailer | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

With Superman now in the rear view as it continues to soar at the global box office, the rebooted DCU is off to a great start, and James Gunn plans to keep the ball rolling next month with Peacemaker season 2.

In this second look at the new episodes, the titular antihero and his friends are facing dimensional threats and a bit of heartbreak.

Spoilers ahead for The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker Season 1.

"I need to find the Peacemaker," Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) says before assembling a team to hunt down Christopher Smith (John Cena). If you'd forgotten, Peacemaker killed Rick Flag Jr. (Joel Kinnaman) in The Suicide Squad, and even though those events had an impact on him, Flag Sr is understandably angry.

Meanwhile, Chris is also struggling with his feelings for Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), which pushes him to misuse the dimensional door at his house and end up in a parallel world where things seem nicer. That same door also leads to a horrifying dimension full of giant skulls with spider legs, so expect a few zany destinations to show up too.

Season 1 already showed us Smith's pocket dimension, directly inherited from his evil dad, and after Superman spent a lot of time inside Lex Luthor's own pocket universe, it makes sense that Gunn would continue to explore the concept. This time around, however, it's in the service of a far more grounded story.

What if Harcourt truly loved him in that parallel world? What if everyone thought he was a hero and not a joke or some goofy a-hole who kills people for money? It's an excellent premise to kick things off, and after the pleasant surprise that was Season 1, we couldn't be more excited.

Alongside the new trailer and confirmation that Foxy Shazam's 'Oh Lord' is the new 'dance number' opening song, DC Studios and HBO Max shared a new poster:

Even though James Gunn doesn't seem too concerned, the big elephant in the room is how Peacemaker Season 2 will deal with its awkward position of being firmly in the DCU while also dealing with story and character arcs brought over from the previous continuity.

Our personal theory? Gunn's using the traditional 'new comic book series' approach of picking up what works and leaving behind what doesn't without complex explanations, tight canon be damned.

Peacemaker Season 2 premieres on HBO Max on August 21.