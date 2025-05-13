He's the 17-time WWE world champion, but John Cena still can't get into the Justice League in the 'Peacemaker' season 2 trailer (video)

Peacemaker Season 2 | Official Teaser | Max - YouTube Watch On

Pure, unfiltered James Gunn is an intoxicating elixir, as hardcore fans discovered in 2022 with the first season of "Peacemaker," HBO Max's seriously messed-up "The Suicide Squad" spinoff.

Folks who snoozed on this hilarious adults-only series should immediately introduce themselves to the 8-episode superhero sendup, especially since Max just unleashed a twisted "Peacemaker" Season 2 teaser starring John Cena’s All-American mercenary, with cameos by Green Lantern Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion) and Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced).

Fillion's and Merced's characters will be seen in July's Gunn-commanded "Superman" spectacular prior to the upcoming "Peacemaker" outing, which debuts on Aug. 21, 2025. Expect more sex, drugs, and ‘80s rock ’n’roll when the fresh season strikes.

Official poster for "Peacemaker" Season 2 (Image credit: DC Studios/Max)

This sophomore volume unspools in the same rebooted DC Universe that officially launched this past December with DC Studios co-chief James Gunn's animated horror series “Creature Commandos” and will bleed into July's "Superman", showcasing David Corenswet as the newest Man of Steel.

2022's initial season found Peacemaker released from prison and reunited with his loyal bald eagle sidekick, Eagly, when he’s soon recruited by the clandestine black ops agency A.R.G.U.S., the Advanced Research Group Uniting Super-Humans, to track down insectoid alien creatures called "Butterflies" that masquerade as human beings.

"Peacemaker" Season 2 launches Aug. 21 and also stars Danielle Brooks as A.R.G.U.S. chief Amanda Waller's daughter Leota; Freddie Stroma as Vigilante; Steve Agee as A.R.G.U.S. agent John Economos; Jennifer Holland as A.R.G.U.S. agent Emilia Harcourt; and Robert Patrick as Peacemaker's racist father August “Auggie” Smith. Additionally, Frank Grillo will appear in Season 2 playing Rick Flag Sr. after his vocal role debut in "Creature Commandos." SNL's Tim Meadows is a welcome sight here as well!

