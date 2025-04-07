The new 'Superman' trailer first shown at CinemaCon is finally available for the rest of us (video)

Superman | Sneak Peek - YouTube Watch On

It’s shaping up to be a super summer for fans of big screen comic book blockbusters as both "Superman" and "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" doing a superhero landing in July.

For their part in the heavyweight box office showdown, Warner Bros. has just trotted out a new 5-minute CinemaCon teaser for the James Gunn-directed Man of Steel spectacle and the more we see of his fresh DC Studios take on Superman, the more we’re getting absolutely giddy with pure geeky joy.

First revealed Wednesday to the attending crowd at CinemaCon 2025 earlier this week, the studio has blessed us with an exciting extended peek at the first fantastic trailer that dropped in December and it’s a scintillating sequence inside Supes' striking crystalline stronghold, the legendary Fortress of Solitude.

This is the same footage set to run with "A Minecraft Movie" but it leaked online first, causing the studio to counter by delivering an official online version themselves.

The coolest hideout in the history of comic books, the Fortress of Solitude! (Image credit: DC Studios)

"Back in 2018 I was first offered Superman and I thought 'Oh, I don't know if I want to do that, it's so hard.'" Gunn told the CinemaCon crowd this week. "But then they said 'We want you to do 'Suicide Squad,’' and I decided to do that since I knew how to do that? One day, I think it just sort of hit me what I wanted to do, creating a story that was utterly human and utterly fantastic at the same time. And I think we created a film that bounces between those two poles."

This latest look at "Superman" begins in the chilly ice fields of the Arctic as actor David Corenswet's Last Son of Krypton makes a meteoric crash landing as seen in that initial teaser. He's bloodied and battered from a previous encounter, but there's no doubt he's in questionable shape. In a flurry of frost, Krypto the Wonder-Pooch zooms in to the rescue and starts wanting to play, much to Superman's brief annoyance.

Dragging the Man of Steel by his signature red cape in answer to a "Home" command, Krypto uses his super-strength to drag his master across the snowy landscape as a colossal crystal structure erupts from the ice. The Fortress of Solitude is revealed!

Alan Tudyk voices Kelex, Superman's Fortress of Solitude guardian robot (Image credit: DC Studios)

We then see the entrance door emblazoned with the House of El seal which opens in response to Krypto's bark. A foursome of AI robots assist Superman inside his secret lair, where we get a humorous exchange between the witty Kryptonian androids. They diagnose his medical condition (14 broken bones, damage to bladder, kidneys, large intestines, lungs) and expose him to concentrated healing rays of our yellow sun while John Williams' iconic theme swells. That #4 servant automaton is Kelex, Superman's main assistant from comic books, here voiced by Alan Tudyk.

And could that be Bradley Cooper as Jor-El's voice, heard faintly in the background? The final minute of the sneak peek is a condensed version of the December tease, but paired with this Fortress of Solitude footage it’s a wonderful way to start the weekend!

DC Studios' "Superman" opens on July 11, 2025 with a cast that also includes Nicholas Hoult (Lex Luthor), Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane) Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), Sara Sampaio (Eve Teschmacher), Edi Gathegi (Mister Terrific), Terence Rosemore (Otis), Anthony Carrigan (Metamorpho), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), Nathan Fillion (Guy Gardner), and María Gabriela de Faría (The Engineer).

For more info about the movie, check out our guide on everything we know about James Gunn's Superman.