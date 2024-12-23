Who is that dying blue robot in the new 'Superman' trailer?

Superman grieves for what we believe is the helper robot, Kelex

In many respects, the deeper levels of the Superman mythology have barely been scratched in Hollywood's many cinematic iterations and permutations of the character, whether on the big screen or TV.

In the new trailer for director James Gunn's summer of 2025 "Superman" project, starring David Corenswet in the titular role, it appears that more members of the Man of Steel's universe will be explored including Krypto, Mister Terrific, and Metamorpho.

But one brief scene that has many non-geeks puzzled as to the identity of a certain character is an emotional shot of Superman in anguish kneeling beside a dying broken robot and clutching its metallic hand.

We believe this android is likely to be Kelex, a deep cut from the "Superman" comic books who was also featured momentarily in Zack Snyder's "Man of Steel" from 2013. There in a cameo with Jor-El, Lara, and fellow robot, Kelor, we see the benevolent machine when Kal-El is born before Krypton dies, and a version aboard the Kryptonian Scout Ship in the Arctic.

Who is Kelex?

Official key art poster for "Superman" (Image credit: DC Studios)

Comic book aficionados and certified experts on Superman lore will know that Kelex is the robotic custodian of the Fortress of Solitude and an artificial being serving the House of El prior to Krypton’s annihilation when baby Supes was launched to Earth.

This hovering helper 'bot was first introduced John Bryne's six-issue "The Man of Steel" miniseries released back in 1986, and can also be seen in an altered form in eleven episodes of CW's "Arrowverse" series, "Supergirl," which ran from 2015-2021.

Peering into the interiors of the fresh teaser footage, you can easily discern the architecture of a colossal icy structure that is certain to be the Fortress of Solitude, Superman's crystalline stronghold that the Kryptonian Service Robot protects.

Other theories

Kelex appears in the CW's "Supergirl" TV series (Image credit: CW)

Alan Tudyk might also be providing the voice for Kelex, which would end speculation regarding his undefined role in "Superman," but that remains to be seen (or heard) at this point. Since he's already a voice performer for Clayface in James Gunn's "Creature Commandos," there’s a good chance our rumor mongering is correct. It's unclear as to the exact continuity of this short scene within the greater narrative of "Superman," but we'd guess it's after an enemy attack or Luthorian invasion.

Some fans out there have suggested this robot might be Amazo or Metallo but that's far-fetched, and we doubt Supes would be bereaved of those supervillains' demise.

Kelex making the grade and being included within this big-budget rebooted "Superman" saga as a link to Kal-El’s Kryptonian heritage is encouraging, as it seems that James Gunn is deadly serious about his screenplay's detailed lore.

"Superman" soars into theaters on July 11, 2025.