Dark energy is still accelerating the expansion of the universe, and astronomers are relieved. 'Thankfully, we have averted this crisis'

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The expansion of the universe is still accelerating under the influence of dark energy, despite recent claims to the contrary, according to new research. This means that dark energy, the mysterious force that dominates the universe, is not weakening but continues to get stronger, considered something of a "cosmological crisis" as it was so against expectations.

In 1998, via the study of cosmic explosions called Type Ia supernovas, astronomers discovered that not only is the universe expanding, but that the speed of that expansion is increasing. "Dark energy" was the name given to the mysterious force driving this accelerating expansion. Since then, scientists have discovered that dark energy accounts for around 70% of the universe's matter and energy.

In November 2025, research was published that suggested the expansion of the universe was slowing, meaning dark energy would be weakening. But this new research suggests that these findings from last year might not be a cosmic hand grenade thrown into the cosmological apple cart, but instead may have actually emerged from a scientific misunderstanding.

"Thankfully, we have averted this crisis, but the mystery about why the rate of expansion of the universe is still accelerating remains," lead author of the new refuting research, Phil Wiseman, from the University of Southampton in the UK,