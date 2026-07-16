Astronomers discover 1st atmosphere around a rocky Earth-like planet in the habitable zone

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"It's in the habitable zone, which is super exciting for astrobiology and habitability and searching for life."

An artist&#039;s concept showing the exoplanet LHS 1140 b in reddish brown in the foreground and a star with another transiting planet in the background.
An artist's concept showing the exoplanet LHS 1140 b in the foreground, enveloped by an atmosphere with helium. In the background is its red dwarf star with another planet in its orbit. (Image credit: Melissa Weiss/Center for Astrophysics |Harvard & Smithsonian)

This might be the closest we've