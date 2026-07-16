Astronomers discover 1st atmosphere around a rocky Earth-like planet in the habitable zone
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By Chelsea Gohd
Published
"It's in the habitable zone, which is super exciting for astrobiology and habitability and searching for life."
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"It's in the habitable zone, which is super exciting for astrobiology and habitability and searching for life."