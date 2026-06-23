Searching for alien life: New model could help scientists home in on habitable exoplanets

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An artist's impression of the European Space Agency's PLATO mission, which will survey thousands of nearby stars for rocky exoplanets. A new model called STEHM could help scientists prioritize which of these worlds are most likely to support life beyond Earth.

A new planetary habitability model could make the search for aliens more efficient by quickly identifying rocky worlds unlikely to sustain the atmospheres needed for life as we know it.

The software, called the Smaller Than Earth Habitability Model (STEHM), allows astronomers to screen exoplanets before committing valuable telescope time to detailed observations. Developed by researchers at Stanford University, the model assesses whether a rocky planet can build and retain an atmosphere over billions of years — a prerequisite for life as we know it, according to a statement from the university.