These mysterious exoplanets may have clouds of vaporized rock and grounds of scorching magma oceans
News
By Keith Cooper
Published
The temperature of some sub-Neptunes could rise to several thousand degrees, turning the ground into a lava bath.
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The temperature of some sub-Neptunes could rise to several thousand degrees, turning the ground into a lava bath.