This 'improbable' exoplanet system is so wonky because of a weird object within

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"This discovery provides a crucial insight into how planets form even around massive, eccentric objects."

An illustration of a reddish world with orange and yellow cloud coverage. There are two worlds in the background and a glowing star behind all of this.
An illustration of the improbable planetary system including the massive brown dwarf TOI-201 c, the warm Jupiter TOI-201 b, the rocky super-Earth TOI-201 d, and the host star TOI-201. (Image credit: INAF)