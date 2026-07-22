Astronomers may have discovered the 1st moon outside of our solar system — or is it something weirder?
News
By Robert Lea
Published
"This system is somewhat hard to define using solar-system-based words like 'planet' and 'moon.'"
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"This system is somewhat hard to define using solar-system-based words like 'planet' and 'moon.'"