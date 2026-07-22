Astronomers may have discovered the 1st moon outside of our solar system — or is it something weirder?

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"This system is somewhat hard to define using solar-system-based words like 'planet' and 'moon.'"

An illustration of the weird star system of CD-35 2722, the foreground object in a brown dwarf, the background object a star, but is the middle body an exomoon?
An illustration of the weird star system of CD-35 2722, the foreground object is a brown dwarf, the background object is a star, but is the middle body an exomoon? (Image credit: Robert Lea (created with Canva))