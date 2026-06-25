Two 'super-puff' cotton candy exoplanets are the lightest gas giants ever discovered
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By Robert Lea published
"Only a handful of these super-puffy planets are known, and it is even rarer to find two in the same system."
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"Only a handful of these super-puffy planets are known, and it is even rarer to find two in the same system."