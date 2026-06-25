Two 'super-puff' cotton candy exoplanets are the lightest gas giants ever discovered

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"Only a handful of these super-puffy planets are known, and it is even rarer to find two in the same system."

An illustration of the super-puff exoplanets TOI-791 b and TOI-791 c, with densities lower than that of candy floss they are the lightest planets ever discovered
An illustration of the super-puff exoplanets TOI-791 b and TOI-791 c, with densities lower than that of cotton candy they are the lightest planets ever discovered (Image credit: Robert Lea (created with Canva))