A laser disappears into the Milky Way's heart | Space photo of the day for July 16, 2026

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That is quite a view.

A telescope sits underneath a speckled, colorful night sky as a beam of laser light shoots up as a laser star guide.

The Gemini South Observatory shoots out a beam of light. (Image credit: International Gemini Observatory/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA/P. Horálek)

A laser star guide beams up from the Gemini South Observatory and into the Milky Way on Cerro Pachón, a mountain in central Chile.

What is it?

The Gemini South Observatory, located in Chile, is one of two Gemini Observatories with the other located in Hawaii (named Gemini North, or 'Alopeke) on the volcano Mauna Kea.

Each Gemini Observatory has a 26.6-foot (8.1-meter) telescope. On the same mountain in Chile sits the 13.4-foot (4.1-meter) SOAR telescope.

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