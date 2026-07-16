A laser disappears into the Milky Way's heart | Space photo of the day for July 16, 2026

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The Gemini South Observatory shoots out a beam of light. (Image credit: International Gemini Observatory/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA/P. Horálek)

A laser star guide beams up from the Gemini South Observatory and into the Milky Way on Cerro Pachón, a mountain in central Chile.

What is it?

The Gemini South Observatory , located in Chile, is one of two Gemini Observatories with the other located in Hawaii (named Gemini North, or 'Alopeke) on the volcano Mauna Kea.

Each Gemini Observatory has a 26.6-foot (8.1-meter) telescope. On the same mountain in Chile sits the 13.4-foot (4.1-meter) SOAR telescope .