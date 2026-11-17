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A 30-minute exposure of the satellite-filled sky at a latitude of 51° north, around the same latitude of London, England or Calgary, Canada.

More than 700 satellites are crossing the sky over an average mid-latitude town at any moment of the night, outnumbering in many cases the stars visible to the naked eye.

That's based on an analysis of the trajectories of the 15,833 active satellites that currently circle the planet in low Earth orbit below an altitude of 1,200 miles (2,000 kilometers). Analyzing data from Oct. 12 and 18 this year, researchers found that with a completely unobstructed horizon, 710 satellites were crossing the sky in every single moment of the night above an average U.K. town.

The results were published as a non-peer-reviewed study conducted by engineering firm Accu Components, and is based on satellite monitoring data from the U.S. Space Force available through the public website CelesTrak. Although the researchers specifically focused on the U.K., they say that such heavy satellite traffic flows above most of Europe, the U.S. and other mid-latitude regions, especially between 40 and 50 degrees north or south.

"Most Starlink satellites orbit at around 53 degrees to the equator, so the satellites bunch up over the mid-latitudes. These worldwide figures are approximate, based on a global grid over a single day," Accu Components spokesperson told Space.com in an email. "Skies near the equator are the quietest, with around 490 satellites."

Not all of those satellites are visible to the naked eye, the researchers said in a statement. Because satellites unlike stars don't produce their own light, they must be illuminated by the sun , while the ground below has already sunk into darkness, to be visible. According to the study, an average of 105 satellites out of those 710 were catching light as they zoomed overhead, shining as bright as stars.

The spokesperson said that the actual number of visible satellites varies drastically throughout the night. During the hours after dusk and before dawn, a much greater number of satellites can be seen, while in the middle of the night most no longer catch any light.

"For a typical U.K. town, around 300 satellites are catching the sunlight in the first hour or so after dark," the spokesperson said. "That falls to fewer than 20 around midnight, then climbs back to around 300 before dawn."

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For comparison, as little as a few dozen stars are visible to the naked eye in the dead of the night above large, light-polluted megalopolis such as London or New York, according to OwnStarMap . In suburban areas and smaller towns, that number grows to a few hundred. To get to a few thousand visible stars, one must retreat into remote countryside or isolated mountain ranges.

Satellite trails in front of NGC 457, or the Owl Cluster as seen from a latitude of 51° north, around the same latitude of London, England or Calgary, Canada. (Image credit: Alan Dyer/VW Pics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The number of satellites orbiting Earth has grown steeply in the past decade, especially since Elon Musk’s SpaceX began launching its internet-beaming Starlink constellation . Satellite companies plan to launch hundreds of thousands, possibly millions of satellites in the coming decades. If those visions come to pass, the number of passing satellites will vastly outgrow that of stars almost anywhere in the world. The trend especially concerns astronomers who fear the impacts on humankind’s ability to study the Universe.

Satellites crossing the view of ground-based telescopes leave streaks in astronomical images and increase the overall brightness of the sky through the light they reflect down towards Earth. Gradually, even the most powerful telescopes could lose their ability to see the distant stars and galaxies that hold the answers to key questions about the history of the universe.