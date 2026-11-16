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On Nov. 16, 1974, humans sent their first message to the stars in an attempt to contact extraterrestrials.

They did this using what was then the largest radio telescope in the world, located at the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico. A group of scientists led by Frank Drake and Carl Sagan sent their message to the M13 star cluster . The message was written in binary code and contained information about human DNA.

It also included figures of a human, the solar system and the Arecibo telescope. The idea was that if any aliens were to receive the signal and figure out how to decode it, they would know where it came from. Because M13 is 25,000 light-years away, it will take 25,000 years for any M13 aliens to hear our message — if they are even out there.

(Image credit: SETI)

Why it mattered

The Arecibo message is only one of several messages intended for extraterrestrials, but this signal sent from Puerto Rico in 1974 was humanity's first intentional olive branch to the stars. At the time, it was the most powerful broadcast ever beamed into space, according to the SETI Institute.

"The broadcast was particularly powerful because it used Arecibo's megawatt transmitter attached to its 305 meter antenna," SETI wrote of the broadcast in a project over. "The emission was equivalent to a 20 trillion watt omnidirectional broadcast, and would be detectable by a SETI experiment just about anywhere in the galaxy, assuming a receiving antenna similar in size to Arecibo's."

The message was designed by astronomy professor Frank Drake of Cornell University (who also developed the famed Drake Equation for alien life), as well as Cornnell graduate students Richard Isaacman and Linda May, and Arecibo staff member James Walker, with input from astronomer Carl Sagan and others, according to Cornell University .

The message included 1,679 bits that were arranged in 73 lines of 23 characters per line, all prime numbers, with the broadcast lasting less than 3 minutes, according to SETI.

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As of 2026, the message should have traveled about 52 light-years (1 light-year is the distance light travels in a year), with 24,948 light-years to go before reaching star cluster M13.

The Arecibo message may have been the first message of its kind, but it wasn't the last. We have also included messages on several spacecraft, such as Pioneer and Voyager. NASA and Paul McCartney also b eamed a performance of "Across the Universe" in 2008.

Want more space history? Check out our full On This Day In Space Story archive and watch our On This Day In Space videos on YouTube .