NASA's interstellar Voyager 1 probe is about to reach 1 light-day from Earth after nearly 50 years in space

Click for next article

Voyager 1 is celebrating a big milestone as it approaches its 50th birthday: reaching one light-day away from Earth.

NASA's long-running interstellar Voyager 1 probe will mark one light-day of distance from Earth on Nov. 18, when the spacecraft is 49 years, two months and 11 days old. The agency recently stated the record distance, which will be reached at 5:16:07 a.m. EST (101607 GMT) is "a huge milestone by any measure, and a day worth celebrating."

During the light-day crossover, Voyager will be in contact with the Madrid station of the three-antenna Deep Space Network that monitors all deep-space missions. The spacecraft is currently making its way through the constellation Ophiuchus from the perspective of Earth, said Jeffrey Hayes, a NASA official whose work includes Voyager 1.

"This [milestone] essentially kicks off the year's worth of celebrations leading up to the 50th anniversary in August and September of next year," added Hayes, who is discipline scientist in the agency's astrophysics and heliophysics divisions, in a livestreamed discussion with NASA's Night Sky Network on Nov. 4.

Going the distance

Voyager 1 is the farthest spacecraft from Earth, after launching from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Sept. 5, 1977 a few weeks after its twin, Voyager 2 .

NASA's Voyager 1 spacecraft launches atop a Titan/Centaur-6 rocket from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Sept. 5, 1977. (Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/KSC)

A light-day, as the name implies, represents the distance that light travels in a single day. In other words, at one light-day, a radio-wave message to Voyager 1 takes 24 hours to get to the spacecraft — which is roughly 16 billion miles (26 billion kilometers) from Earth. Voyager's response then takes another day to get back to our planet.

Voyager 2 — which is at a distance of 13.5 billion miles (21.7 billion km) from our planet — won't hit the light-day milestone until 2035, NASA stated. While the agency has not offered recent estimates for how long the two spacecraft will last, in 2022 Suzanne Dodd, project manager for Voyager at JPL, said they may keep operating into the 2030s .

Signup to our newsletter Follow us on Google

The two spacecraft had initial funding to survey Jupiter and Saturn, although NASA did launch them at a time when the planets aligned in such a way to bring Voyager 2 past Uranus and Neptune if funding continued — which it did.

Voyager 1, meanwhile, took a turn at Saturn to look at the planet's rings, and the pre-biotic (pre-life chemistry) moon of its largest moon Titan , executing maneuvers which brought it high above the solar system's plane.

An image of Saturn captured by Voyager on Nov. 16, 1980 four days after the probe's closest approach to the planet, taken from a distance of 3,300,000 miles (5,300,000 kilometers). (Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

Hayes said the original design team likely did not foresee a 50-year lifespan for the mission, even though the Voyagers had many redundancies in them. But NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which manages the mission, is looking to continue to max out the scientific return.

NASA says the mission costs from launch to Neptune, spanning about 12 years from 1977 to 1989, was $865 million — with $30 million more budgeted for its extended mission. "It's a lot of money, right? And it's everyone's money … so we want to make sure that we do it right," Hayes said.

Flying into the black

Both nuclear-powered spacecraft are still healthy enough to be chatting with Earth and taking measurements from interstellar space, although dwindling power supplies have forced instrument shutoffs and other creative techniques to be getting the most out of the missions. One example was a huge power swap that took place on both spacecraft this year, called the "Big Bang" because of its impact on the mission.

"It's a balance, right? Because some instruments are more power hungry than others," Hayes said of the ongoing work on keeping the Voyagers going. "Those instruments that use the least amount of power, but give you good science still, they would obviously rise to the top in any sort of priority discussion. Whereas an instrument that is more power-hungry, but still has interesting science, that's on the cusp."

Voyager 1 officially entered interstellar space on Aug. 25, 2012. (Image credit: Mark Garlick/Science Photo Library/Getty Images)

While the two spacecraft are still healthy, Hayes said their age — and the extreme environment they are operating in — makes them "fragile," in his words. "We're way out there. We're a light-day out there, which is just just over 16 billion miles. So it's really really far. It's also really really cold, right? We're only a few degrees above absolute zero here."

The Voyagers continue to lose four watts of power per year (their initial power was at 470 watts apiece) and the challenge is not only the power, but also the propellant. Hydrazine, Hayes said, is prone to freezing. "And if it freezes, then it's game over," he said, paying tribute to the JPL engineers that continue to keep the spacecraft going.

Voyager 1's next destination is vaguely near a star 17 light-years from our planet, in the constellation of Ursa Minor (the Little Bear, or Little Dipper). But the spacecraft will certainly be out of nuclear power by then, as its flyby — at a distance of 1.7 light-years of the star, called Gliese 445 — will take place in 40,000 years.