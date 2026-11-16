The Leonid meteor shower peaks Nov. 17-18! Here's what you need to know

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The Leonid meteor shower peaks Nov. 17-18 sending shooting stars and fireballs across the autumn sky as Earth passes through a stream of debris left by Comet 55P/Tempel-Tuttle.

Up to 15 meteors could be spotted per hour under perfect dark sky conditions on the night of Nov. 17-18, according to the International Meteor Organisation . NASA, meanwhile, has given a more conservative rate of less than three meteors per hour — time will tell.

Leonid meteors appear to race away from a point of origin, or radiant, in the constellation Leo, which glistens high above the southeastern horizon in the hours before dawn in mid-November. Both Jupiter and Mars will be separated by just a few degrees in the constellation Leo on the night of the peak, making it particularly easy to find in 2026!

When is the best time to look for Leonid meteors?

The best time to spot Leonids is in the hours before dawn on Nov. 18, when the radiant will reach its highest point in the southeastern sky, maximizing the amount of meteors that may be seen skimming through Earth's atmosphere . By then, the waxing moon will have set, leaving darker skies and a better chance of spotting fainter meteors.

Shooting stars that appear close to the radiant will strike Earth almost head-on, leaving the shortest trails. Instead, find a patch of sky a short distance away from the constellation Leo, where the meteors will be at their most impressive, and give your eyes 20-30 minutes to fully adapt to the dark.

Why are the Leonids special?

As if shooting stars weren't enough, the Leonid shower is also known for spawning dazzling fireballs and long-lasting Earth-grazing meteors , which strike our atmosphere at an oblique angle, leaving long trains as they skim through before passing back out into space.

The shower is also capable of producing magnificent meteor storms when Earth passes through particularly dense trails of debris left behind by Comet 55P/Tempel-Tuttle, which orbits the sun approximately every 33 years. Sadly, we'll have to wait a bit for the next big show. According to the Planetary Society , another Leonid meteor storm could occur as early as 2031, while a study released in August 2026 predicts potentially spectacular displays in 2033 and 2034.

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Want to photograph a shooting star? Then be sure to read our guide to imaging shooting stars , along with our selections of the best lenses and cameras for astrophotography on the market in 2026.

Editor's Note: If you would like to share your Leonid photos with Space.com's readers, then please send your photo(s), comments, and your name and location to spacephotos@space.com.