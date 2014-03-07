Planet Labs Photos of Earth from Space (Gallery)

Planet Dove Flock 1 Satellites

NASA

Two of the 28 Planet Labs Dove satellites that make up the Flock 1 constellation are seen launching into orbit from the International Space Station on Feb. 11.

Cubesats Launch from ISS on Feb. 11, 2014

JAXA/Koichi Wakata via @Astro_Wakata

Tiny cubesats launch from deployment device on the International Space Station on Feb. 11, 2014 in this photo taken by Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata, Expedition 38 flight engineer, on board the orbiting lab. The launch included the first four cubesats of a 28-satellite fleet for the Earth imagery company Planet Labs. [Read the Full Story Here]

Planet Labs 28 Dove Satellites of Flock 1

Planet Labs

The 28 Dove satellites that make up the Flock 1 mission for the U.S. company Planet Labs are seen here before delivery to the International Space Station. They make up the largest single constellation of Earth-imaging satellites ever to launch into space. [Read the Full Story Here]

Dove Satellite Close Up

Planet Labs

A close-up of one of the 28 Dove satellites that is part of the Planet Labs' Flock 1 mission. The first of the Flock 1 constellation of satellites launched from the International Space Station on Feb. 11, 2014. [Read the Full Story Here]

Dove Satellite Image #6

Planet Labs

This image shows one of the first photos of Earth taken by the small Dove 2 satellite on April 26, 2013, during a satellite test flight by Planet Labs, Inc. of San Francisco, Calif.

Dove Satellite Image #3

Planet Labs

This image shows one of the first photos of Earth taken by the small Dove 1 satellite on April 24, 2013, during a satellite test flight by Planet Labs, Inc. of San Francisco, Calif.

Planet Labs' Dove 2 Satellite

Copyright Planet Labs, Inc.

A close-up of Planet Labs' Dove 2 Earth-imaging cubesat, which launched to orbit in April 2013.

Dove Satellite Image #1

Planet Labs

This image shows one of the first photos of Earth taken by the small Dove 1 satellite on April 24, 2013 during a satellite test flight by Planet Labs, Inc. of San Francisco, Calif.

Prototypes of Planet Labs' Dove Spacecraft

Copyright Planet Labs, Inc.

Prototypes of the tiny (12 by 4 by 4 inches) Dove satellite built by the San Francisco-based company Planet Labs.

Lego Man on Dove 2 Antenna

Copyright Planet Labs, Inc.

A Lego man sits on the antenna of Planet Labs' Dove 2 satellite, showing how small the spacecraft really is.

Dove Satellite Image #2

Planet Labs

This image shows one of the first photos of Earth taken by the small Dove 1 satellite on April 24, 2013 during a satellite test flight by Planet Labs, Inc. of San Francisco, Calif.