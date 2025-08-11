ISS astronaut captures breathtaking star trails | Space photo of the day for Aug. 11, 2025

Aboard the International Space Station (ISS), NASA astronaut Don Petit took this stunning image in a long exposure capture.

Within just one photo, Petit revealed many different events that could be seen from low-Earth orbit, from star trails to orbiting Starlink satellites to the glow of city lights on Earth.

What is it?

On the ISS, Petit had a view like none other from which to photograph. As the space station zoomed around our planet at a rate of 17,500 mph ( 28,000 km/h), the veteran astronaut was able to take long exposure images that created brilliant streaks in the darkness.

In the photograph Petit posted on social media, the golden, curved lines below show the lights of urban areas and cities on Earth's surface, while the whiter lines in the middle of the image are the many trajectories that stars in the background make due to the orbital motion of the ISS.

Where is it?

The ISS is in low-Earth orbit, at approximately 248 miles (400 kilometers) above Earth, orbiting at around 17,500 mph (28,000 km/h).

Why is it amazing?

Not only did Petit capture the bustle of both Earth and space, but he also caught a couple of SpaceX's Starlink satellites in his photograph, seen as a couple of horizontal lines to the right of the photo.

As of Aug. 1, 2025, there are 8,094 Starlink satellites above Earth in a megaconstellation, making up approximately 70% of all satellites in orbit. While these satellites help provide internet to various parts of the Earth below, they are also becoming more of a concern for astronomers and scientists, as they can block the skies and interfere with data collection.

Want to learn more?

You can read more about the International Space Station and the ongoing launches of Starlink satellites.