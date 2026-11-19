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This year marked the 60th anniversary of the broadcast of the first-ever Star Trek episode, 'The Man Trap'. Since 1966, the franchise has grown and expanded into new seasons with a huge cast of actors, with 'Strange New Worlds' releasing its season four finale at the end of September. From the classic era seasons, all the way through Discovery and Picard to the latest additions, Paramount+ gives you access to them all.

Get any Paramount+ subscription for only $2.99/month for two months and watch almost every episode of Star Trek!

Save 79% ($11) Paramount+ $2.99 for 2 Months: was $13.99 now $2.99 at Paramount+ Pay just $2.99 a month for the first two months for Paramount+ Essential ($6 off, ad-supported) and Premium ($11 off, ad-free). Paramount+ is the place to be if you're a Trekkie, with 12 original series and 14 movies. Offer ends Nov. 30. Note: After two months, the price rises to $8.99 for Essential plans and $13.99 for Premium plans but you can cancel anytime.

Image 1 of 5 With the exception of Prodigy, you can watch the back catalog of Star Trek shows on Paramount+. (Image credit: Paramount) Starfleet Academy leaps into the future, though there are some familiar faces. (Image credit: Paramount) (Image credit: Paramount+) (Image credit: CBS Photo Archive/Getty) (Image credit: Paramount) Image 1 of 5 View Original Image 2 of 5 View Original Image 3 of 5 View Original Image 4 of 5 View Original Image 5 of 5 View Original

2026 has seen the Star Trek Franchise grow into new territory with the premiere of Starfleet Academy and the more recent season four of Strange New Worlds, whether you are a fan of the genre-hopping or not.

Regardless of your opinion on the new episodes, this year has had a lot of people looking back at the entire franchise as a whole, with many wanting to do a deep dive and rewatch of The Original Series, Discovery and Enterprise.

Paramount+ hosts 12 different series of Star Trek along with 14 original movies. The only exceptions are Star Trek: Prodigy and the occasional movie licensing rotation. Subscribers also get access to a bunch of additional content, with an official aftershow, a 24/7 live channel that streams continuously and numerous specials.

Key features: Nearly every single Star Trek show and movie, including the new Starfleet Academy Show, ready to stream. Paramount Plus also boasts a huge catalog of other shows and films, viewable on a wide variety of devices.

Price history: We've seen Paramount Plus offer a range of deals in the past, but you sometimes have to lock in for a year. $2.99 a month for ad-free Paramount Plus Premium is a real steal (and the ad-supported tier is a good deal too), saving $6 a month and $11 a month for the first two months, respectively.

Consensus: If you're a Trekkie, Paramount Plus is an absolute must-have. From movies to shows, live-action and animated, you'll find hours and hours of Star Trek content on the service. Whether it's old or new Trek you crave, you're absolutely spoilt for choice. There's a wealth of non-sci-fi content too, from 1883 to Tulsa King.

Featured in guides: Best streaming services for sci-fi fans

✅ Buy it if: You are a big trekkie. Paramount offers almost every piece of Star Trek media, including major shows and movies, all topped off with additional content.

❌ Don't buy it if: You already subscribe to Paramount Plus, as this is a deal exclusively for new or lapsed subscribers.

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