30 years ago, 'Space Jam' proposed the best way to resolve interplanetary disputes

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You just ordered a Pizza Hut and a two-liter bottle of Mountain Dew. You put on "Space Jam" to watch the greatest of all time team up with the Looney Tunes. It's a perfect evening… in 1996 or 2026.

The entire concept of "Space Jam" is so '90s that you swear you can hear Los Del Rio in the background mouthing, "Dale a tu cuerpo alegría, Macarena." As ridiculous as an intergalactic basketball match may sound, it's a perfect example of how even the strangest idea can work if you commit to it fully.

In case you thought you hallucinated the whole thing, no, you didn't, as the Looney Tunes find themselves in quite the predicament in this live-action-animation hybrid. A bunch of aliens known as the Nerdlucks arrive on Earth to abduct the Tunes and take them back as attractions to the outer-space amusement park known as Moron Mountain (shockingly nobody has claimed that subreddit, so do your thing, Internet!).

Being a wheeling-and-dealing wabbit, though, Bugs Bunny proposes a winner-takes-all basketball game between the Tunes and the tiny Nerdlucks. Unfortunately, the crafty aliens use their tech to steal the talent from ballers like Charles Barkley and Muggsy Bogues and turn themselves into the scary and skilled Monstars.

So, Bugs and friends reach out to Michael Jordan, who recently switched from basketball to baseball, to help the Tune Squad win this intergalactic b-ball matchup and their freedom, because if anybody can do it, Air Jordan (Hare Jordan?) can. Oh, Bill Murray also shows up here a few times. Why? Because he can!

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

"Space Jam" is a spin on the classic sci-fi trope of resolving high-stakes conflicts through sports. In 1975, "Death Race 2000" introduced a world where people drive like hooligans and bash into each other to get ahead and win races (ironically, this is the regular experience on any public road now). Meanwhile, in the same year, "Rollerball" demonstrated how to use extreme sports as a plot device whereby brutality trumped any kind of skill in the arena.

Yet "Space Jam" took this concept, cartoonified it for a family-friendly audience, and challenged the conflict resolution approaches of other alien invasion movies from 1996.

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While " Independence Day " saw the heroes trying to destroy the mothership and "Mars Attacks" featured humans running away from "Ack! Ack"-ing extraterrestrials with ray guns, this film used the court to settle the score. It's an innovative way to deal with interplanetary matters, that's for sure.

(Image credit: Warner Bros Pictures)

Here's the thing: a basketball game is incredibly fair and puts everybody on equal footing. It isn't about who has the biggest guns or most high-tech spacecraft; it's about who can best work as a team to get a result.

Now, this isn't to say that the Looney Tunes and Nerdlucks ever planned on playing by the rules. Bugs challenged his opponents to a basketball contest because they were small and he knew the Tunes would have the height advantage. However, the aliens pulled a fast one by stealing b-ball talent and evolving into the brutish Monstars. Basically the cartoon version of when athletes use PEDs…

Even so, you can't argue that a basketball game gives each side a genuine chance at victory. Let's be real here for a moment: if humans were to face off against aliens in actual warfare, we would get smoked in seconds. Hell, we would probably get stuck in a tailspin of political infighting and the passing of the buck or end up destroying ourselves before the aliens even fired a single shot. On the court, though, there's no place to hide. Everybody needs to get up and slam!

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

There's also something magical about having MJ as the de facto leader of the Tune Squad. In the '90s, he was the closest thing to a real-life superhero that the world had ever seen. He broke basketball records, then headed off to another sport — baseball — to challenge himself. His love for the court never died, though, so he came back for the last dance. "Space Jam" found a clever way to blur the line between fiction and reality to elevate MJ's already iconic status.

Sure, Jordan wasn't exactly Daniel Day-Lewis in this film, but he did his best. "He did as well as he could do," director Joe Pytka told Entertainment Weekly . "He played himself, and remember, a lot of the film is based on his life, so there were realistic references there. He was very professional; he showed up, he knew his lines, and we made it as easy as possible.”

It's this type of dedication and professionalism that turned him into the greatest of all time. If you want to debate whether that honor belongs to LeBron James, go argue with a wall. We all watched LeBron in the 2021 sequel "Space Jam: A New Legacy," and let's just say that it makes "Morbius" look like "Casablanca" by comparison, and it deserves the flak it got.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Back with the infinitely better original "Space Jam" movie, it isn't just the courtside matchup to decide the Tunes' fate that surprises, but also the aftermath. Unlike other alien movies that see extraterrestrials being vaporized in the final act, this film demonstrates the power of humility in victory.

MJ understands that the Monstars only did the bidding of Mr. Swackhammer (voiced by the sensational Danny DeVito) and challenges them to free themselves. After the Monstars send Swackhammer packing to the moon, they befriend the Tunes, and there's good vibes all around. The beef is settled, and the only rivalry that remains is the competitive one on the court. That's all, folks!

Instead of treating the aliens as the enemy that must be destroyed, "Space Jam" looks at these creatures as misguided and simply following instructions. They aren't bad guys; they're foot soldiers. Once they break free from Swackhammer's shackles, everybody gets along. And hey, maybe Marvin the Martian also put in a good word for them.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

It's a testament to the quality of "Space Jam" that everybody still talks about it 30 years later, but nobody can even remember Steven Spielberg's " Disclosure Day " from a few months ago.

In 1996, aliens were all the rage (and a little overexposed if we're being honest) but "Space Jam" still managed to find a unique and compelling angle that stood out from everything else around it. Not only that, but it also paid tribute to one of the greatest sportsmen to have ever walked the planet.

This wasn't just a slam dunk in cinema; it was boomshakalaka!

"Space Jam" is available to watch on HBO Max.