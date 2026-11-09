Netflix announces 'Stranger Things' spin-off 'Other Worlds', and it's already teasing a trip to Area 51 (video)

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Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure | Official Announcement | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

So, you thought "Stranger Things" was done and dusted after all that Conformity Gate nonsense? No way! Netflix's sci-fi sensation returns in the live-action prequel series "Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure."

Created by the Duffer Brothers and Kate Trefry, with the episodes set to be directed by Joe Wright ("Darkest Hour", "Black Mirror"), this new show isn't set in Hawkins or the electric '80s. No, this time around, the action takes place in Marion, Nevada, in 1955, and you know what else is located in Nevada, right? Area 51 .

The teaser trailer certainly teases the possibility of a trip to the world's most paradoxically famous secret military base, showcasing a bike and radio resting outside of a fence with a sign that clearly says it's a restricted area (in any TV show or film, that's actually an invitation to see what's on the other side). Of course, the tease doesn't end there, as the thunder booms in the sky and there's a visual hint of a wormhole.

No story details about "Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure" have been released to date, but there are some clues out there for all the Internet sleuths.

Trefrey wrote the Henry Creel-focused "Stranger Things: The First Shadow" play, while Matt Duffer explained to Variety how a spin-off show would tackle the rock that Henry found in the briefcase in "Stranger Things." So, yes, expect this to be a Henry-centric affair and the start of his long, hard road to hell and becoming Vecna.

(Image credit: Netflix)

What'll be interesting, though, is to see how the show ties into the history of Area 51. After all, it was on April 12, 1955, that CIA officer Richard Bissell discovered the site, while the "Other Worlds" trailer has the date of April 19th clearly marked onscreen, so the timelines align nicely here.

"Stranger Things" has never been shy of tying itself to real-world science and historical events, so it'll be fascinating to see how the show explores Area 51 as a concept and the secrets everybody believes are hidden there.

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Was it really a site to test highly advanced weapons and aircraft, or was E.T. 's cousin held hostage there until he revealed Colonel Sanders' 11 herbs and spices? Who knows, with all this renewed excitement around this mysterious military facility, we might get another "Storm Area 51" event to enjoy and laugh at all over again.

Regardless, more "Stranger Things" is welcome news, and since it's presumably about one of the show's best characters, Henry Creel, it only adds another layer to his already intriguing lore. If we can't have an origin story about Hopper's incredible and envious moustache, this is the next best thing.

"Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure" arrives on Netflix in 2028.