Futuristic aircraft takes flight at NASA | Space photo of the day for Nov. 9, 2026

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The future of flight meets space exploration as a futuristic electric aircraft hovers beside Blue Origin's massive New Glenn rocket stage. (Image credit: Chelsea Gohd/Future)

A futuristic single-person aircraft takes to the skies at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, with the upper stage of Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket providing a dramatic backdrop.

The unusual scene was captured during the MAX POWER event, which brought together innovators and emerging technologies at the iconic spaceflight facility.

What is it?

The photograph shows a single-person electric aircraft called Jetson ONE, developed by Jetson, a Swedish startup company working to bring personal flight to the skies.

The compact rotorcraft uses multiple propellers to climb into the air, allowing it to take off and vertically without the need for a runway.

The aircraft was performing flight demonstrations during the UP.Summit gathering, which formed part of the larger MAX POWER event at the Kennedy Space Center.

During the demonstrations, the Jetson ONE demonstrated its ability to maneuver through the air and hover in place, giving spectators a close-up look at the technology in action.

Jetson ONE demonstration at MAX POWER. (Image credit: Chelsea Gohd/Future)

Why is it amazing?

The photograph offers a fascinating glimpse at two very different approaches to flight.



While Jetson is developing small electric aircraft designed for personal transportation, Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket is built to carry payloads far beyond Earth's atmosphere.