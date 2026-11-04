Upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows: Avengers: Doomsday, Secret Wars, X-Men & more

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Marvel fatigue? Think again, especially after Spider-Man: Brand New Day made over $2.5 billion worldwide and Avengers: Doomsday is looking hot, hot, hot!

But even after the uneven Multiverse Saga ends (hopefully on a high note), Marvel Studios won’t be stopping. So, we've put together a list of all the upcoming MCU movies and shows confirmed so far.

While the MCU isn't stopping, Marvel has slowed its roll, with the powers that be returning to the “quality over quantity” approach that defined Marvel Studios’ Infinity Saga output. This means no more than three movies per year and, perhaps more importantly, severely cutting down on TV productions, with a focus on multi-season shows rather than limited series that should’ve been a movie.

It’s a time of change for both Disney and Marvel, but it seems everyone agrees the big screen reigns supreme, so expect a thinner streaming output and more relevant movies starring characters you actually know.

More will be revealed in due time, but for now, here’s what lies at the Multiverse Saga’s end and beyond...

Spoilers ahead for the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far.

Avengers: Doomsday — December 18, 2026

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Release date: December 18, 2026 | Director: Anthony & Joe Russo | Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Pedro Pascal, Robert Downey Jr.

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Earth’s Mightiest Heroes (from different Earths, actually) are assembling again in December 2026.

Avengers: Doomsday 's cast looks ridiculously stacked, and it’ll finally realize the dream of bringing together the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men (Fox’s original ones, that is) on the big screen. It’s a lot to absorb, and we don’t really know what's going on, but the trailers released so far are promising.

Anthony & Joe Russo (Captain America: The Winter Soldier & Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War & Endgame) are returning to direct, so that’s a good reason to be hyped even if the duo’s post-Marvel career hasn’t been the most exciting. Stephen McFeely (one of their two go-to scribes) is also back, and Michael Waldron ( Loki ) is helping out as well. It’s an all-star team for the most ambitious MCU project to date, at least until it all culminates in...

Daredevil: Born Again (Season 3) — March 2027

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Release window: March 2027 | Showrunner: Dario Scardapane | Cast: Charlie Cox, Mike Colter, Finn Jones, Krysten Ritter

Daredevil: Born Again’s debut season was far from perfect, but most viewers agreed that Season 2 was a marked improvement.

Hopefully, that energy will continue in the third and final outing , as the Defenders reunite, with Finn Jones, Krysten Ritter, and Mike Colter all returning from their Netflix shows. Another shocker is the (unofficially) confirmed return of Elodie Yung’s Elektra.

We suspect some of these characters will be transferred to movies post-Secret Wars. In any case, Born Again’s final season should be packed, especially if Marvel Television is sticking to eight or nine episodes.

Avengers: Secret Wars — December 17, 2027

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Release date: December 17, 2027 | Director: Anthony & Joe Russo | Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Pedro Pascal, Robert Downey Jr.

Practically nothing about the follow-up to Avengers: Doomsday has been revealed yet (though we assume the MCU’s main players will be part of the ensemble), but we know it fully starts shooting in late 2026 and is eyeing a Christmas 2027 arrival. The plan is to leave a year-long wait between the two event movies, leaving fans hanging like back in the MCU’s glory days.

The title comes from Jonathan Hickman’s Secret Wars (2015) , which is probably the main source of inspiration for the upcoming big-screen event. Incursions (realities bleeding into each other) have already been set up during the Multiverse Saga, and we know Doomsday directly deals with the multiverse’s breaking point, so it’s easy to see where the larger picture is going.

No spoilers here, but prepare for a very different kind of Avengers flick if Battleworld is indeed the main setting.

Untitled X-Men film — May 5, 2028

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Release date: May 5, 2028 | Director: Jake Schreier | Cast: Kit Connor, Sadie Sink, Adam Driver, Christopher Abbott

Whatever happens in Secret Wars (we’ve heard Marvel Studios intends to soft-reboot ), Phase Seven of the MCU will kick off with a long-awaited, fresh take on the X-Men — now part of the larger Marvel universe housing all characters. Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier will be directing, with the same writing team from that movie joining him for another Marvel adventure.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day already did some heavy lifting when it came to setting up one of its leads (Sadie Sink’s Jean Grey), but it’s unclear how the whole group will be assembled.

We know for sure Cyclops (Kit Connor), Rogue (Inde Navarrette), Emma Frost (Samara Weaving), Storm (Maya Boyd), Angel (Asa Germann), Charles Xavier (Christopher Abbott), and Mr. Sinister (Adam Driver) are confirmed to appear, but the cast should grow in the coming months.

Just don’t expect to meet Magneto… yet.

Ghost Rider — July 28, 2028

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Release date: July 28, 2028 | Director: Shawn Levy | Cast: Ryan Gosling (more to be confirmed)

Phase Seven’s second movie will be an unexpected one, but the fan reaction to its reveal was glowing: Ghost Rider, starring Ryan Gosling, with Deadpool & Wolverine’s Shawn Levy directing.

The duo worked together on Star Wars: Starfighter , and it seems it went so well that Disney and Marvel are happy with them reviving the Spirit of Vengeance as the MCU expands its dark borders.

It’s too early to even know which Ghost Rider that Gosling will be playing (Johnny Blaze or Danny Ketch) or where the plot is going, but considering Levy’s past movies, we’re expecting an adventurous tone that blends well with Ghost Rider’s very striking, hellish visuals and darker themes.

Of course, this project is an invitation to add more magical beings to the MCU and explore the Strange-adjacent side of it. Maybe it’s our first step towards a Midnight Sons event movie? We can only hope.

Black Panther 3 — December 15, 2028

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Release date: December 15, 2028 | Director: Ryan Coogler | Cast: David Jonsson, Denzel Washington, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke

Ryan Coogler has taken a break from Marvel to make the excellent Sinners and help create a new iteration of The X-Files , but he’s confirmed to be coming back to wrap up his epic Black Panther trilogy. A while back, he confirmed he’d convinced Denzel Washington to join the MCU , and it sounds like those plans haven’t changed.

We also have a new T’Challa: David Jonsson ( Alien: Romulus ), who’s meant to play the son of the original T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman). If the years don’t make sense considering he was a kid in Wakanda Forever, wait until Secret Wars’ “soft reboot” for the answers.

What we know for sure is that series veterans Letitia Wright and Winston Duke are expected to stick around, but no plot details are available yet.

Zodiac — TBA 2028

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Release window: 2028 | Showrunner: Unconfirmed | Cast: Unconfirmed

Revealed at NYCC 2026, Zodiac is set to be Marvel Television’s next ongoing series after Daredevil: Born Again is over. Little is known about the premise at this point, though TV boss Brad Winderbaum has confirmed it’s a “globetrotting, international espionage show about secrets and lies and betrayals” with a packed cast of characters.

Word is the show is, more specifically, a British spy thriller with three leads, two male and one female. It’s expected to shoot in London during spring 2027, and chances are we’ll know much more about it well before that.

Of course, longtime Marvel TV fans are hoping for an Agents of SHIELD revival of sorts (its canonicity was never entirely clear), but it seems this show isn’t exactly that, though Clark Gregg (Agent Coulson) might be involved.

We’ve learned to never say never when it comes to Marvel comebacks, so stay tuned for more news.

Marvel Zombies: The Winter Soldier, The Fist of Khonshu & The Last Guardian — 2027/2028/2029

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Release windows: October 2027 / October 2028 / October 2029 | Showrunner: Bryan Andrews | Cast: Unconfirmed

Following a four-episode season in 2025, the animated series Marvel Zombies will be returning for three consecutive years (starting in 2027) just in time for Halloween.

The twist is that we’re now looking at three two-part specials: The Winter Soldier, The Fist of Khonshu, and The Last Guardian. It’s a huge departure from the previous plans with the Zombies and What If...? series, but it's one that could pay off.

Nothing is known about these small-scale projects at this point, but we know Marvel Zombies was a large enough hit on Disney+ to warrant more, and we’re okay with being surprised when it comes to format.

One has to assume these specials could work as one-shot comic books, but it’ll be interesting to see whether Marvel Television can tell cohesive and compelling stories with even shorter story arcs.