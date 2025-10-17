Star Wars: Starfighter: Release date, trailers, cast, and everything else we know

A new contender for the throne of "best star pilot in the galaxy" is heading our way, as "Star Wars: Starfighter" streaks into multiplexes in May 2027. Here's everything we know about the Ryan Gosling-led Star Wars movie.

We haven't had a Star Wars movie in theaters for a long time, with the last entry being 2019's polarizing installment, " Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ", so it's great to see the franchise returning to the big screen. Starfighter won't actually be the next Star Wars movie, though — that honor goes to " The Mandalorian & Grogu , " which premieres in 2026.

The break was probably for the best, as Star Wars fatigue had set in pretty hard after the barrage of new movies and streaming shows that marked the latter half of the 2010s (seven live-action series, eight animated series, and four "Lego Star Wars" specials, in case you weren't counting). Now, though, we're ready for another adventure in a galaxy far, far away, and Starfighter looks like it's taking things in an exciting direction.

Starring Ryan Gosling and directed by Shawn Levy, "Star Wars: Starfighter" will be set five years after the events of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker", meaning it will be the furthest forward live-action offering in the Star Wars timeline. Gosling has prior experience among the stars, having played legendary moonwalker Neil Armstrong in 2018's " First Man ", and he's also starring in 2026's " Project Hail Mary ". Beyond the cast and that brief synopsis, though, details are pretty scarce right now.

Still, it's never too early to plunge into the details of the next original Hollywood "Star Wars" film, so secure your astromech, buckle up, and let's unpack everything we know about "Star Wars: Starfighter!"

Currently, "Star Wars: Starfighter" is officially slated for arrival on May 28, 2025, barring any unforeseen delays caused by reshoots or a reshuffling of the Disney/Lucasfilm schedules.

It will launch exclusively in theaters, but we obviously expect that it will land on Disney+ several months later, in case you'd rather check it out from the comfort of your own home.

Who is in the cast for Star Wars: Starfighter?

Ryan Gosling and Flynn Gray pose atop a "Star Wars" landspeeder (Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Back on Aug. 28, 2025, Lucasfilm celebrated the start of filming on "Star Wars: Starfighter" by announcing the full cast roster. This includes:

Ryan Gosling

Flynn Gray

Aaron Pierre

Simon Bird

Jamael Westman

Daniel Ings

Amy Adams

Matt Smith

Mia Goth

While no official character names or descriptions have been unveiled yet, we do know that Ryan Gosling and Flynn Gray will be the protagonists of the movie, while Matt Smith ("House of the Dragon," "Doctor Who") and Mia Goth ("MaXXXine," "Frankenstein") play villains chasing them.

What is the plot of Star Wars: Starfighter?

Gosling and Gray on location off the cost of Sardinia, Italy. (Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

The precise plot elements are still shrouded in mystery but there are a few clues that we've collected. It's being billed as an original, stand-alone adventure taking place in the timeline five years after the events witnessed in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."

This is total virgin storytelling territory in any live-action "Star Wars" production. From what can be gleaned so far, it seems to be a master and pupil-type plotline where the duo is on the run from sinister elements, with Gosling portraying an ace fighter pilot protecting the younger mentored character played by Gray.

Are there any Star Wars: Starfighter trailers?

Star Wars: Starfighter - Official Teaser | Star Wars Celebration 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Since this project just kicked off its production this past August, there are currently no official trailers, but there was a quick teaser of the title card revealed at Star Wars Celebration 2025, which can be seen above.

Shawn Levy also posted a watery Instagram image of Ryan Gosling and Flynn Gray somewhere off the coast of Sardinia in the Mediterranean Sea during filming.

Finally, we were also gifted with the cool back-and-white image of Gosling and Gray posing with a landspeeder that you saw above.

Who is working on Star Wars: Starfighter?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Helmed by Shawn Levy ("Deadpool & Wolverine," "Stranger Things"), the sci-fi film is produced by Levy and Kathleen Kennedy. Executive producers include Ryan Gosling, Dan Levine, Mary McLaglen, and Josh McLaglen. The script for "Star Wars: Starfighter" was written by Jonathan Tropper ("Your Friends & Neighbors," "Banshee").

"I feel a profound sense of excitement and honor as we begin production on 'Star Wars: Starfighter,'" Levy revealed to mark the film's start.

"From the day Kathy Kennedy called me up, inviting me to develop an original adventure in this incredible 'Star Wars' galaxy, this experience has been a dream come true, creatively and personally. 'Star Wars' shaped my sense of what story can do, how characters and cinematic moments can live with us forever. To join this storytelling galaxy with such brilliant collaborators onscreen and off is the thrill of a lifetime."